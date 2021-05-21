Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Moon spends the day in fair-minded Libra, and it harmonizes with task-master Saturn on Saturday.

Even though Libra is associated with fairness, there is also the harsher side to this zodiac sign's energy that can result in quarreling, arguing with others, and having a sharp tongue.

Saturn can push us all to an extreme when it comes to making judgments about ourselves and others.

It can be easy to go too far in thinking something is wrong and needs to be stopped without feeling empathy or compassion for the situation as a whole.

Mercury squares Neptune so it's easy to get delusional by what we think is right. Some days it's best to wait and see, and Saturday may be one of them.

If your birthday is on May 22, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You know how to maintain a calm disposition during times of crisis. You are great at helping others to debate points and to get to the heart of the matter.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include British model Naomi Campbell and American actress Ann Cusack.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to stop doubting and starting believing. Knowing when the time is right to cross the line and move toward a commitment requires a lot of introspection. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of relationships and commitments, and you may finally feel that urge to say you're ready to be 'all in' or to start taking action that backs up the words you've been saying for quite some time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to get things in order, and there is no time like the present. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties, and the list keeps growing and growing. You've got chores, other tasks and there are so few spots for pleasure. You need to make sure you pencil in what you'd like to do in addition to work. That way the day is well-balanced and you get the best of all worlds.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are times when you know things need to change, but you're just drawing a blank. There's nothing worse than when your imagination leaves the room and you are all out of fresh ideas on what to do next. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity, and this can still be hard to connect with. However, your feelings - if you can tap into them - can become such a wealth of energy for you moving forward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can't get along with everyone, but you can still love them for who they are. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of home and the family.

So, the day may present itself with a bit of chaotic energy but nothing you can't handle. Remember - to love is the greatest way to show your family your support, even when they don't understand your boundaries.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have been feeling the urge to see the word, but if the funds are low or you can't take off from work hang out locally.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication and travel, and this can be a sign that a short trip to a bed and breakfast is due. Enjoy doing something you don't ordinarily treat yourself for, and let yourself absorb the positive energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money cannot solve all the world's problems but it can buy things that help you to organize your home, and for you, that may feel like the same thing.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money, so using it to get things accomplished is a great way to spend your time. If you are short on time, order what you need for delivery so it's there when you're ready tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Know yourself, and that also includes knowing your flaws. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity, and you may be seeing that there are things you really could improve, even if you hate to admit them.

Maybe it's time to hire a life coach or to work with someone to help you handle things that are difficult to understand and harder to change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not everyone will be your friend, and you know that. You're not unaware that there are backstabbers in life, the only thing is you'd like for the person not to be one of your friends.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies, but this time around they may reveal their motives or agenda. Pay attention to the red flags.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have people rooting for your success. So, why not include yourself, too. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships.

Make time for your bestie. Make the person. who is there for you the most a priority and show your care and concern when times are tough for him.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work like you own the place. You are earning your reputation and it's building the relationship you have with others.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social status. So, instead of focusing on your social life, today was made to hit important goals that involve your job and others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are entitled to your own opinion, and you have a right to be heard and to use it. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning and beliefs, and you may go through a bout of self-doubt.

This leaves you vulnerable to projecting your pain onto others. If you get feedback that seems to be less than what you hoped it would be, evaluate where you were coming from at that moment and explore how to change it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A gift may come to you in the most unlikely way. You may be surprised to see how simple getting things are when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources.

The law of attraction is at work and you are so fortunate to benefit. Count your blessings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.