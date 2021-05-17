The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Best Week, May 17 To May 23, 2021

News flash, just in from the universe: Three signs are about to have a super fantastic week doing all the things they love to do, no matter what those things are, and the best part? It starts on Monday.

This week hands down will bring great things for all zodiac signs, but Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius will feel the energy the most.

At the moment, we're in Taurus - which affords us strength, passion, immense love, and a little laziness.

We've just spent a very good month living under the Taurus Sun, and now we're heading into an even better season with Gemini, which begins this Thursday, May 20.

And while we enjoy the hazy, lazy, crazy days of Taurus, we can really stand to walk into Gemini, as it will finally crack open the last of our shells and allow us to breathe freely again.

Gemini is here and that means communications will be easier, projects will be more detailed (and pleasurably so...), and social engagements will become not only more frequent but easier to accomplish.

It makes sense as we ride out of the pandemic and into what we hope is our 'back to normal' state of being.

And while this good fortune is meant for all, there are certain signs that will really be feeling the overhaul of positive energy this week, starting May 17 and lasting until May 23. These signs are...

Here are the three zodiac signs who have the best week starting Monday, May 17 to May 23, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What's really interesting for you, Taurus is that you're just coming off an intensely stress-filled season of wondering where you're going and how you're going to get there.

You've put in an enormous amount of energy, and that includes emotional energy as well as physical; in other words, all you've been needing is a break, a sign of promise and what do you know? It's here, for you, this week.

Yes, Taurus, finally things are going to start making sense. You've been feeling the power of your personal astrological season, and you intend to make this last week (well, until Thursday, of course, when the Sun enters Gemini) a week to remember.

Your efforts have not gone in vain, and it's all going to become quite clear this week that the fruits of your efforts are not only working for you - they're working WELL, and that is going to cover the most important bases for you - as in, love, finance, and purpose.

Good friends will definitely be there for you, and there's a very good chance you may even begin an adventure that could take you to a new location.

Jupiter, which is now in Pisces is all about expansion and BIG IDEAS, and in your case, Taurus, that implies moving, relocating, or simply going on a journey. Sounds great - best week, indeed!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Welcome to your season, dear Gemini. That jackpot begins on Thursday, May 20, as the Sun leaves Taurus and enters your sign - Gemini. What a rush you'll be feeling - as you usually do when your birthday is nearby.

You are someone who relishes the idea of birthdays - you never got over the idea that the excitement of birthdays ends with childhood, oh no, in fact, when it's YOUR birthday, it's always about celebrating big.

And why not? Gemini is such a happy sign, a sign that practically endorses celebration as a lifestyle - and here, during this very week, you'll be experiencing such a feeling of exuberance and hope that you'll be giddy over the thought of what's to come.

And that is exactly the gist of the week: what's to come. With Jupiter in Pisces, indirectly affecting you, you'll feel suddenly unburdened, filled with promise and a most serious direction as to how to accomplish whatever it is you wish.

Nothing will seem impossible, and that attitude of optimism will read to others around you as charisma; you'll be irresistible - and that will work out well for you because you love celebrating with friends.

The more the merrier for you. If there were a name for the week, in terms of how it will affect you, that name would be JOY, as you will be experiencing much long overdue joy - and good for you, Gemini. Salut!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Whenever Jupiter does something important - as in entering Pisces, last week - then Sagittarius' 'round the world perk up and get ready for some cosmic mind expansion.

Between the sensitivity of Pisces, the super communicative skills of Gemini, and the enormity of potential that is Jupiter itself, you should be writing a novel on Monday, finished on Tuesday, published on Wednesday, and have a best seller by Friday.

And while that might not exactly be what happens, let's just say the creative energy that you will be drumming up this week is going to be off the chain. First, you do well in Gemini, you always have.

Second, you do super well when Jupiter is supporting and inspiring your actions, so what you can expect this week is not only positivity but a profound upgrade in your own self-effort.

In other words - you're a person on a mission and whatever that mission is, consider it successful. Gemini's got your back, so you can say whatever you want, and you'll be understood, Sag...and we all know you are never at a loss for words.

So, let those words inspire others. Take friends along on this cosmic journey of creativity and expression. Nothing is going to stop you now. I wish I was a Sagittarius! Oh, wait - I am!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.