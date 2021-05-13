Love Horoscope For Friday, May 14, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 14, 2021.

Love gives birth to new things as we remain in the wake of the new moon's energy.

But, we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to love, no matter what stage of a relationship you're in.

There are confusing times are up ahead as Venus works to figure out what is the best approach to love while in the sign of curious Gemini.

Venus continues to get ample support from Saturn and this encourages doing things that are slow and steady.

Venus squares Jupiter in dreamy Pisces at this time, so not rushing into a relationship or making hasty decisions is advised.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, sometimes you're overly optimistic when it comes to love, and this can get you into trouble.

Right now, it's best to keep both feet on the ground.

Even if you're love feels like it's more than you dared to dream, don't jump in without allowing thing to take the time they need to grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love has value. When you have been treated poorly by someone who claims to love you, pay attention.

You may be putting a lot of time and energy into a relationship and not getting anything you feel you deserve in return.

It's OK to wonder if your relationship is what you need it to be, and if you're uncertain, take a step back and don't let denial sink in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is a personal journey.

Love isn't only what happens to you it's also what happens through you.

You're going through important changes right now and it's changing your perspective on what love is meant to be and how you want to experience it with another person. Your life is changing, and it's for the better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Facing fears is part of love, and it's just as brave as experiencing joy.

You have an opportunity to face what scares you about being in a relationship.

A sense of abandonment or a fear of being hurt can stop you from experiencing what you're looking for. Why hold yourself back from the happiness you want?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Someone you know maybe the one, but you have to look at your thoughts about their role in your life. Friendship is such a beautiful place for love to start.

Letting your relationship grow from a pure place of giving and getting to know one another can help you to build a rich foundation of trust and honesty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Hold yourself in high esteem. Perhaps your past has caused you to feel insecure about your lovability.

You don't have to remain stuck in a past narrative about who you are or what type of love you deserve.

You can change. You can learn to accept the love that's healthy and better for who you are now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you tell yourself that there's no one out there worth your time, guess what? You'll find it hard to find them.

Change your beliefs about what love and life have planned for you. Your outlook in many ways directly impacts your path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sharing your life with someone is a big deal, so of course, you want to be picky.

Being selective doesn't make it hard to love, it shows that you've got standards and want to be with someone who you feel is right for you.

Even if singleness is hard or lonely at times, you're not desperate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Forgive when you can. Love often comes with some challenges, but maybe it's worth it?

Opposites often attract, and it's through the process of talking, working together, and accepting each other for who you are completely, you grow and discover that you really can love deeper than you ever dreamed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Loving well is so good for your health, which is why you should not try to drown yourself in work in order to avoid it.

Making money, building your career, and making friends are all important, but falling in love is one of the best things you can do in life that boosts your overall sense of health.

So don't shu the door on it completely. Be open to the possibilities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What's romantic to you could be something unromantic to your partner, so try to find a way to compromise the deficiencies in your love languages. Talk about what you both enjoy and how it makes you feel.

Perhaps you can do something that you know makes your partner happy and still get that sense of fulfillment even if it's not what you would like for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How you communicate with someone you love speaks volumes about the health of your relationship.

Learning to be comfortable with silence can be a wonderful way to show your trust and comfort with each other.

When you don't text or talk to each other for long periods of time during the day, work on your sense of insecurity as it can improve your understanding of what it means to be together, and in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.