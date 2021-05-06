Love Horoscope For Friday, May 7, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 7, 2021.

Lovers have the perfect celestial storm for meeting someone new this weekend, and even if you've been with the same partner for years, discovering something new to rekindle flame is possible with the weekend's astrology starting on Friday.

Chatty Mercury is in Gemini prompting a desire to talk more and to pair up with friends or with a partner who is charming and open to trying new things.

The energetic energy of Aries flows to Venus who sits on the cusp between Taurus and Gemini.

Soon Venus will glide into a free-spirited Gemini who loves to socialize and meet people.

You may even feel like getting back into the scene this weekend, especially if you're recently single and wondering whether or not you want to look for love or see if it comes your way naturally.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let love start with you.

Don't spend too much time worrying about what someone else thinks of you, even if you love that person.

The value you place on yourself now is so important.

You may be placing importance on things that are out of your control and only bring you down when you need to be supported and lifted up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be intentional with your love life because the truth is that you're not only worth waiting for, but you're also worth working on getting to know.

When you are dating and meeting other people, you want to be liked by all, and chances are most people do see the good in you. Still, stand firm on your standards.

Choose to be with someone who fits your needs as much as you fit in with theirs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Lost time is the enemy of love.

Try to make time to be with that special someone, even when life gets so busy. Make memories that last during the small moments.

If you have to be apart, for work or family reasons, still find that connection and use distance to create a spark that keeps your love fresh and alive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Worrying about how your relationship will work out can cause you to miss out on what's happening right now.

You're concerned about the future, and it's normal to worry when tension takes place or things are not as they ought to be.

Try to focus on the good that you're experiencing without projecting into the future.

You don't want to miss out on enjoying what you have for fear of what you won't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Open up your heart, and when you feel ready, share what you're thinking.

Feelings are hard to define, and they can be even tougher to express, especially when you love another person so much.

You want your partner to just know what it is you need to say, and you can help them understand.

Sharing what you are experiencing in your journey together is a place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Aim to build a routine of love that is a comfort for you and everyone in your life on a daily basis.

This type of relationship takes time to build, and it requires knowing your loved ones intimately. Listen to their needs, too.

Fill in the gaps where you can and let your expectations grow with the trust you establish instead of placing them so high no one can reach them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Live in the moment, and let love be rooted in reality. You want a love that you can depend on.

Love can be fickle at times, and it's often hard to know how much you will get or give at any given moment.

In times where you feel uncertain, make decisions that feel right to you. Grow into your situation instead of forcing it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Have a natural curiosity about your love life, partner, and your relationship.

It's a good time to ask lots of questions and to try to understand where you are at in your commitment toward one another.

Even if you've just started to date or get to know the other person, knowing where they stand can be helpful.

You can know if you're on the same page when it comes to what you want or if your goals are light years apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be creative when it comes to romance. Find a way to bring life to the little things.

See the beauty in holding hands. Hug longer than you usually do.

Look for simplicity in the complicated emotions that you feel. Seek joy in the moments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Take it slow. When you love someone so much, you want to jump right in and experience all that the relationship has to offer.

Yet, there is something so special about taking things one moment at a time.

Savor your time together. Let your connection create a bond that is strong and natural to your interaction with each other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Healthy love requires two people working toward being healthy and whole individuals.

Work on yourself as much as you plan to dedicate time to build your relationship with a partner.

Don't forget that your own wellbeing is just as important as the love that you share.

The stronger you are emotionally, the more resilient your love will be, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love happens at the right time, and so can a breakup.

If things are starting to show signs of an ending, it's sad, but this may mean that a beginning is around the bend.

You may be learning how to let go of what you're outgrowing so you are prepared for a new kind of love that is better suited to your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.