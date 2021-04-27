Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 28, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

On Wednesday, the Moon leaves Scorpio to enter the wild and free Sagittarius zodiac sign which is associated with the Temperance tarot card.

The Temperance card teaches us that balance is essential to wisdom and growth. Its advice for us is to think things through and to remain grounded.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands, reversed

The only person who can decide what works for you is you.

You know intimately what your life experiences have meant for you and the struggles you've had to go through to get where you are now.

So, when it comes to finding meaning in your life, don't look around to compare yourself to others. Instead, look inside of yourself.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Open your heart to receive. You could be blocking a big blessing that is coming your way, Taurus.

When you feel cynical, you can't see a good thing when it's in front of you. Negativity taints your mindset and deflects.

Try to be receptive and believe that what you want can come your way. See the possibilities, not your fear.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands, reversed

Plan as best as you can. This time around you have to go with the flow to see where the path leads.

Try to work in harmony with others and let their life's melody find a way to tune in with yours.

You may be surprised by how easy it is to get along with others, especially when you're not trying to control what comes next.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

Take a moment for yourself. Life is full of stress at times, but there's always one thing that you can focus on outside of the situation that's positive.

At first, it may feel like you're not being connected with the situation at hand, but the truth is that there are layers of reality all around you. You don't have to exist in just one.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Don't allow yourself to become stagnant. You have to make your own move now.

You are different from everyone else around you. This is what makes you unique, so instead of trying to fit in with the world, shine and let them see your own colors.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

When you have a vision that's important to you don't let it go. Lots of Virgos before you have had amazing visions for their future, and they believed in the possibilities.

It may be hard for you to stay true to your path, but even during times of adversity, hang in there. Your inner strength won't fail you.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords, reversed

You're learning to make progress, and things will continue to grow for you each day.

You have to remain strong. Even when you are unsure, you don't have to show that you're afraid.

Your actions will still produce the results you seek. During the toughest times, let the plan you put in place work for you.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Do not compromise. You don't have to choose one thing because you think that's what everyone else wants you to do.

And, if you don't like either option, then wait. Solutions often come when you take a risk. Trust that if you decide not to decide that what you need will manifest for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Death

When something you didn't want or need in your life finally ends it is such a peaceful feeling. At first, the idea of closure can be hard to grasp.

You might even feel afraid of the idea, but once it is all over that wave of relief will be exactly what you needed - and it can arrive just at the time you expect it the least.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Imagine yourself as a successful as you want to be. Your destiny starts with seeing yourself not as you are now but as you hope to become.

Just as you can easily project yourself as not getting to your goal, turn your thoughts around and visualize yourself as actually attaining it.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Fool

You don't have to go it alone. This journey may be one that you feel anxious over, but you can team up with someone who knows the way.

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one. Besides, you may enjoy having the company and knowing that your friend is right there beside you every step of the way.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

When life spirals out of control, try to smile and laugh about the unpredictability of it all.

If there is one thing that we can all depend on at times and that's our humanness.

This is why it's good to find humor when you need to relieve some anxiety about a situation that's tough to understand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.