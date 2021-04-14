Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Our minds are busy once the Moon leaves the still, fixed nature of the zodiac sign of Taurus and enters the ever-changing curious nature of a Gemini zodiac sign.

The Moon in Gemini is conversational, and we are vulnerable when speaking freely as saying too much can stir trouble and cause strife.

The Sun in Aries brings possibilities and good luck as it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius.

This brings a positive energy to the day, especially where social interaction is driven by a desire to solve problems.

If your birthday is April 15:

If April 15 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You have a restless and curious nature. You enjoy being in the limelight and find humor even in serious topics.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include British actress Emma Watson, artist Leonardo da Vinci, and comedian Seth Rogan.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication.

This is a time to socialize and chat, even if it's just online.

Be confident when expressing your ideas. Develop them.

Write what you need to remember if it's a help to you. Make it a productive day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money and personal property.

Change is always good for the soul.

There are things that can connect you to the past and help you to remain fully present such as photo albums and portraits of family and friends.

It's a wonderful time to have current photos printed and framed to keep around the house for reminders of love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity.

You're forever changing. Life is filled with opportunities to learn and grow.

What you find undesirable now can become your next project.

Develop yourself. Think about the future and ask yourself what do you want to see happen in your life?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of past matters.

The past has importance and much of it depends on what you do with what you've learned.

You don't want to only focus on the events that happened. Look at how to use them for your highest good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

It's always so good to connect with people you love. Time flies and life goes by so quickly.

You have to make time to stay in touch even if it means you're the first one to start the conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status. You are ready for a new challenge.

It's good to be mentally stimulated and engaged with your goals, especially when you know that your actions will drive you toward success.

Set a personal goal as well. You may find that it's useful for you to have a visual to keep you motivated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning.

Take in information from a variety of sources. Listening to what others have to say can be an opportunity to expand your knowledge.

Listen to a new podcast. Pick up a book in a different genre. Watch a documentary. Expose yourself to fresh ideas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources.

Be naturally curious. When you wonder if something more is out there for you and your needs.

Search for it. If you can visualize it in your mind, chances are someone else has too, and perhaps you're on to a movement that's starting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitments.

You have to know what you're getting yourself into. Don't be afraid to ask questions.

If you're uncertain, look into the matter. Anyone who is interested in doing things fairly with you will appreciate your sincerity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties.

Even though multitasking doesn't always produce the type of results you want, today may be an exception to the rule.

You may need to wear many hats, and the only way to get it all done is to make the time work for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

Brighten your life with art, music, and colorful foods.

Enjoy all that the world has to offer. Step out of your comfort zone as you decide to make it a great day!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home, and the family. Connect with your loved ones.

Enjoy their company. If you can't visit right now for various reasons, that's what the internet is for. Schedule a Zoom dinner date or a family chat so that you're able to stay in touch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.