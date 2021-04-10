Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, April 12-18, 2021

Never has there been a truer theme for the week ahead than the sentiment that our thoughts create our reality as we move through the last week of Aries Season.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

This week has multiple planetary transits especially for the planet Mercury which governs our thoughts and words alongside Mars which is all about helping us discover what it is we are most passionate about.

To avoid change is to swim upriver in the current of life.

What we often find in our own lives is that these pinnacle moments of change and the decision often arrive far earlier than we would have liked or planned.

But this isn’t because things aren’t going to according to plan — but just that it’s not our plan.

As Juno turning retrograde sets the tone for the week and even months ahead it’s important to be aware that it’s very likely that we’re going to feel more nudges from the universe to take action and steps towards the dreams.

For many relationships right now, it feels like we’re at a turning point. But the truth is that for those who feel they are on the brink of a new chapter it’s only because you’ve actually already turned the page.

There’s a difference between not having yet turned the page and unsure how to pick up the pen and start writing that new chapter.

This week we realize that many of those decisions and choices we agonized over have already been made because what we think is what creates our reality. So, when we are in our head unsure how to manifest something, how to transition, how to create something new, we’re actually already doing it.

Perhaps not out loud and not for all the world to see, but we’re creating it with each thought that we have wondering how we will.

So sometimes it’s not about trying to figure out how to take that big step into newness but only realizing that you already have.

Things that affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope this week:

April 12th

Juno Retrograde in Sagittarius

As the asteroid that governs marriage, family, and domestic partnerships turn retrograde it’s time for us to review some of the closest relationships we have.

Expect major points of clarity and breakthroughs during this time as well as a restructuring; divorces, separations, and engagements are all part of Juno’s influence.

Sun in Aries sextile Mars in Gemini

Feeling more determined and passionate to take action, make changes, and enjoy time with our partner, in effect until April 16th.

Venus in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn

With the rising intensity in our emotional feelings and connection to our partner, or prospective partners, any secrets or buried truths related to love may also come out around this time, the last day of this transit so energies will be especially strong.

April 14th

Venus enters Taurus

We all breathe a proverbial sigh of relief as Venus heads back into familiar territory as she moves into her home sign.

Love and relationships become easier during the next few weeks as we remember the purpose for it and what truly matters to us.

Now is the time to plant those seeds for that next chapter — just make sure you’re doing it in the right garden.

Sun in Aries sextile Jupiter in Aquarius

Everything that is happening right now is part of you becoming the person that you are meant to be, nothing is random and even those lessons that seem the most challenging have a divine purpose to them.

Lean into what arrives and trust that it’s happening for the good of yourself and all those involved. In effect until April 16th.

April 15th

Mars in Gemini trine Jupiter in Aquarius

This transit brings in high confidence and motivation to create that next chapter of our lives.

With Mars in Gemini and Jupiter and Aquarius, this brings a sense of combining all parts of ourselves instead of feeling like we have to choose only one and in a very innovative and unique way.

A great transit for having those big ‘next steps’ conversations in relationships. In effect until April 19th.

April 16th

Sun in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn

Issues of control or dominance could arise in relationships, be wary of having to be right or for fighting for something that may be unnecessary.

Many times, this transit brings about the awareness that we can be right — or we can be in love, but not both. In effect today and tomorrow the 17th.

April 17th

Mercury in Aries sextile Mars in Gemini

Very quick thinking and communicative, not wasting any time, especially in terms of relationships and pursuing what it is we want, affairs and changes in love could move very quickly around this time.

Mercury in Aries sextile Jupiter in Aquarius

Highly confident in seeking our mind and our hearts, taking action and making plans for the future, not letting the opinions and thoughts of others determine the direction we take.

Mercury in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn

It’s time to think deeply and clearly, to explore what we previously may not have wanted to, and face the truth, specifically related to what we are passionate about and what type of love we are trying to create.

April 18th

Sun conjunct Mercury in Aries

As the last day for both of these planets to be in Aries the last few degrees of a sign are especially potent and could bring about some endings that have been in the works for a long time coming.

There is also a strong feeling of finally being able to speak our truth and to align our life with what that means to us, a day for lots of movement and change.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 12-18, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Give yourself permission to enjoy where you are in this moment without stressing yourself over what the next will hold.

Even though your forward-thinking and ambition are one of your greatest assets it’s also important to learn to be happy where you are instead of thinking that it’s awaiting you around the next new scenario or development.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Being able to embrace the present moment and find happiness there is important and it’s also where sometimes your biggest challenge lays. This week look around and find gratitude for where you are and who you have next to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As we experience the transition from fire to earth you are feeling a call to take action. Poised and determined to not let another year pass before doing all the things that you said you would you’re embodying more decisive action than you normally do.

Embrace this. Instead of running from it, look at this part of you head-on and see what it has to say. If you’re being spurred to take action or to stand up in some way, it’s because it matters to you.

You also tend to only rise up when you’ve been pushed to your breaking point, so look for what hurts or what is sensitive, and your answer will likely be there. This week, embrace all your feelings and don’t be afraid to break your own rules about who you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It feels as if there is a slowdown coming in for you. Whether you’ve been doing too much in your external life, or your mind hasn’t stopped racing trying to figure out a solution to a problem that has plagued you for some time.

It’s time to stop. To slow down. To just be. You don’t always have to stay moving to avoid what it is you’re feeling.

Let your feelings catch you. Let yourself see just why you’ve been running so fast, and this time don’t try to paint them differently than what shows up. There’s value in your truth this week, don’t be afraid to step into it and speak it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you begin to sense a disconnect this week, try not to be afraid of it. It feels like there is an upgrade or transition that you’re going to be moving through in the coming weeks but that it’s first going to show up as you almost feeling like a visitor in your own life.

This could lead you to start questioning everything, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just make sure that you don’t make any rash decisions.

Some of what you’re feeling is temporary; a momentary uncomfortableness to help jar you awake so that you can take your life back in your hands.

But this doesn’t mean everything-or everyone-has to change. This week observe everything that you’re feeling but wait until the end of it to speak on it, your mind and heart will be clearer then.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Boredom is never a good look on you. But you should ask yourself, are you truly bored, or are you just unaccustomed to peace?

You are in a very different space than you were a year ago and have learned a lot about worth and also the significance of authenticity in relationships, but for yourself and the person that you are with.

Just because you're feeling triggered doesn’t mean what you have created is wrong.

As we head into a new astrologically season it’s time to sit with these feelings and figure out if you’re truly bored or only not used to relationships that don’t have drama or pain attached to them.

This week, test yourself by staying where you normally would have run from.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don’t look back is your vibe for the week. While you can get a bad rap for being overly grounded and detail orientated, once you’re truly ready to heal, you step out and usually in a big way.

It seems the biggest issue right is if your circle supports this new version of yourself along with the life that you hope to create. It’s not always easy when we learn that those people, we had put first only would do the same for us if we were who they wanted us to be.

Article continues below

That isn’t love. And we also don’t have to accept it. While weeding your circle, including any romantic relationships that may have overstayed their welcome won’t be easy it is necessary.

Remember that anything that is in your life that isn’t contributing to your growth is holding you back from doing just that. This week, look for what is only taking up space and not of benefit.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Dealing with what is unpleasant isn’t always something you’re able to do. But part of growing is realizing that other people's emotions aren’t your responsibility and that even if you have something hard to say, it’s better to say it than to hold it in which will only affect you.

Your soul has learned that you can’t self-sacrifice yourself in order to save others or even create that sense of balance or fairness that you tend to be drawn to in your life.

You can’t rescue people from themselves and you can’t shoulder the weight of an entire relationship if the other person isn’t stepping up to the plate.

Whatever it is that’s weighing heavy on you right now is something that has been in the works and developing for some time but it’s also only on you.

How can someone fix something that they aren’t even aware is an issue? This week, say the hard thing and let the chips fall where they may.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There seems to be a quiet about you this week, yet your eyes are wide open seeing everything. Sometimes for you living so deep a life, it’s often necessary to just float at times without speaking.

This allows you to see people for who they truly are without letting your feelings or thoughts cloud the situation. It’s likely that you’ve been so deep in thought lately that you haven’t actually come up for air to see the truth.

This is why we often need distance from the things that are taking up the most space within our minds.

Watch and see is the theme for this week. It may not be easy as you likely will want to respond or act yourself but give yourself time and wait until next week to make any big decisions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The breaking point of the soul comes when we no longer can ignore our own truth. What is yours?

If you’ve felt that nothing was moving or that clarity was not arriving as quickly as you would have liked, you only have to ask yourself what quiet voice within yourself have you been ignoring.

What piece of yourself have you been trying to quiet, to paint differently, to even change.

This is the work for this week in which you are going to be shown the truth of a situation that you’ve been asking for guidance on for some time.

The only job you have this week is to accept when truth arrives because I won’t just change the course of love — but your entire life. This week, lean into what feels the most uncomfortable and receive fully what it is you find there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s not often you throw caution to the wind but when you do, it’s because you’ve earned it. This is a week of risk and reward.

A time when you can actually just enjoy all the work that you’ve done and the fact that you’re in the space where you are able to take chances.

This means that whether or not you succeed, or they pay off, especially in the love department, you’ll still be okay. This isn’t always something you could say, but now you can which means that you’re ready for whatever this next chapter holds.

Embrace what comes and enjoy the process there. You don’t have to do much overthinking or worrying this week, just trust yourself, the work that you’ve done to get to this moment, and then ask for clarity to see those moments of opportunity when they arrive.

This week, simply take a chance on what feels good for your soul.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While you can get so caught up in experiencing life and seeing all the world has to offer, sometimes it’s nice to just simply come home.

While this is definitely a specific place filled with certain people who foster your soul's growth — it's also about that place within yourself that is comfortable within the peace.

As a natural-born searcher, you often can feel consumed with discovery both of self and of the lessons that life has to offer. While this of course makes you who you are, it’s also okay to rest.

This is part of your duality that you can step into within your own life and find greater comfort because of.

There is a lot to learn at home too and especially what that means to you. This week, settle into your heart and allow yourself to enjoy this quieter phase of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Breathe little fish and slow down. Sometimes when we move so fast it’s because we’re running from ourselves or the memory of someone else.

While you are no stranger to duality or even swimming away when things get difficult, it doesn’t mean that this specific coping mechanism is going to work for what is going on this week for you.

The hardest thing for you to be at times is simply still. Not moving forward, not going backward, not looking for somewhere to hide but to just simply be still.

To hold space for yourself with all the unanswered questions that lay inside your heart and to not push or pull for answers but trust they will arrive when they are meant to.

A big part of this is trusting that you will be safe regardless of what happens without closing down to those around you — including love. This week, just remember this isn’t the end but only the beginning, and give life a chance to show you exactly what that means.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.