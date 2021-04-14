Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 15, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, April 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Taurus entering Gemini.

The Magician tarot card is the focus of the day as the Moon enters shapeshifting Gemini. The Magician reminds us that we all have various skills and talents at our disposal, and they are all worthy of our energy.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

The Powerhouse is also about taping into our energy and using what used to be a source of weakness as a strength.

Famous 8s who exhibit this energy include musician and songwriter Stevie Nicks, and mystic Edgar Cayce.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're making a lot of sacrifices for others, and there is a part of you that wonders if it's really worth the effort.

While you may take some time for you to truly see if this journey will head in the direction you hope for, learn the lessons of patience that this experience is trying to teach you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is filled with mystery - and joy!

You may not see the immediate pleasure before your eyes, but it's there.

Search for it until you find what your heart longs for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Making a decision that your partner or loved ones don't agree with is not easy.

But, there are times when you have to follow your own heart's calling. They will understand.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You're deeply familiar with how hard work brings results.

Now, that you've applied your energy toward a worthy goal, what you hoped for is on its way. You're so close to getting what you've earned!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think for yourself can be difficult when you're uncertain. Focus on the facts. Stick to the solutions.

You may not get a guarantee that this will work out but doing your due diligence won't steer you wrong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You need to get sound advice. There's so much to good wisdom that should not be overlooked.

You don't need to go through this alone. There are people you can talk to who will gladly help you find a solution to your problem.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

A lot has transpired, and despite all the challenges you've been facing there is a core of optimism to you.

You have the inner tenacity to get where you're headed. Stick to the path that you've set out for yourself. You will see this task through to the end.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You knew that this would be a tough ride. There are times when you wanted to quit. Hang on though.

Lots of people have felt the same way when life gets tough. You don't want to give up when you're so close to victory.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is something that happens when fate meets destiny. It won't happen if you stay home.

You have to put yourself out there so that the circumstances of life can bring you the fortune you long for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You have a lot of walls built up that protect your heart.

They have been beneficial to you in the past, but it's time to let them come down. You're ready to feel again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Don't follow bad advice. Just because everyone is doing it doesn't mean that you have to as well.

You may be tempted to follow the pack, but if your gut is telling you this isn't for you, it is wiser not to ignore your feelings.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to reconnect with others. There's no reason for you to remain distant.

You need people in your life, just as much as they need to connect with you.

