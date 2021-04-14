Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 15, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 15, 2021.

It's a great day for working out your differences and trying something new with your significant other.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, which brings with it an air of open-minded curiosity and flexibility to our thinking.

The Sun in Aries sweetly harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius making the day perfect for enjoying good music and conversation with a friend.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your friendships.

If you're single and dating, the possibilities to meet new people can be endless. You may have to make a little bit of an effort to meet new people, but the right people can come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your career.

This is a beautiful time for you to invest in yourself through work that you love to do.

You could meet someone at the office where things click so well that you feel like the interaction is fated.

Work can also provide you with a sense of purpose and fulfillment that is much-needed right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your personal beliefs and convictions.

As you get to know others, your awareness of their beliefs and your own will have a chance to grow.

There's always the potential for conflicts, but there can be a way to work it out so that you respect each other's differences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your shared resources.

Anticipate good things. There's always something new coming on the horizon for you.

A gift of love or time may be what you're seeking and the universe will bring what you need at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your commitment.

Your desire to love unconditionally will grow under this benefic energy.

You may be inclined to put on your rose-colored glasses and see things as doable. Be mindful of what really is healthy and what is not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your health.

Chemistry is so important to a relationship, so if you are starting to feel more tension than positive energy when with your significant other, talk about it. It's good for your health and also for your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your romance.

You could fall in love and be over the moon about how you feel. It's easy to feel like you're walking on a cloud when it comes to your romantic life.

Enjoy the glow, but always keep both feet on the ground. Passion lasts but for a moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your home.

Your desire to stick to what you know is strongest during this transit.

You may long to enjoy simple pleasures that remind you of childhood and the things that brought you joy and comfort during the best years of your life at home with family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your communication.

You are ready to express yourself without holding anything back.

You have so much to say. But you don't have to share all that's on your mind right now. Take your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of personal property.

You may experience or become most aware of hoarding in your life or in the habits of someone you love. It's time for spring cleaning so some things may have to go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your identity.

This is a beautiful time for you to explore what you want to do with your body and mind.

Do you feel like you need a spa day? Put it on the calendar, even if you do one for yourself at home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Aries Sun harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing good fortune and luck to the astrological area of your spirituality.

Being in touch with your inner spirit is so essential to expressing love without expectations. If you feel disappointed more than usual, reconnect with your higher power.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.