Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 9, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, April 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

There's so much happening on Friday and your daily tarot card reading.

The numerology for Friday comes with the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian, which brings attention to the people, being helpful and giving time toward assisting others.

Famous 9s include Indian social activist and lawyer Mahatma Gandhi, American singer and songwriter, Elvis Presley, and writer Jack Canfield.

The Hermit tarot card is the 9th tarot card of the Major Arcana, which may suggest that the day is perfect for introspection, writing, and retreating, perhaps to spend time with God or your higher power - however, you understand that to be.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Long-term goals are essential to success, and they are typically made up of small steps.

Break down one big goal you have each day so you can measure how well you did, backtrack if you need to, and make things better for the next day. This will get you where you want to go in no time at all.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Art and every innovative idea start from a spark of genius. You have a million ideas every day. Some of them are really good and worthy of your time.

Venture down that path that seems to cry out for your curiosity. Let the intrigue make you feel like trying it out to see where a thought goes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

The difficulty you've faced has not been easy.

You may never get over or forget what you have had to endure, but it is over now and you have to make good with this experience.

Are you going to talk about it? Write about it? Whatever you decide, use your experience to help others in some way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Your emotions are your guide. You have been doing things that numb the pain.

These feelings are important though. They are what make you, you. Be open to your intuition and feelings.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Everyone has a dark side. You may sense that there is something to a potential friend or person whom you are dating that isn't all that it seems.

You may need to be direct and ask about what you suspect. Pretending you don't notice something is off is only going to prolong the misery.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups, reversed

You have measured the cost of a decision. The choices are plain and now all you need to do is take that first step.

Time is only on your side for so long. Go through the open door before it closes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Anticipate that a message or answer you've been waiting on will come to you soon.

The delay has tested your patience, but what you need to know maybe here today or tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, reversed

Childhood is such a bitter-sweet time. You had fewer responsibilities and much of life was not yours to shoulder.

Now, as you look back to when you were younger you've gained an appreciation for those moments.

You can still recreate some of it by allowing yourself time to play and to do things you love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

You have friends and people who admire and adore your perseverance.

When you think you're not enough, borrow the opinion of your friends who hold you in high regard.

They see all that you've accomplished and wonder what is it about you that makes you so resilient?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands, reversed

When you see that there is no one around to support you, it feels like you've been abandoned and let down.

But, what if this was a sign from the universe letting you know that you have all that you need within your heart? What if this is your chance to see how strong you truly are?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

It's that time of year and if you haven't started to prepare for your taxes or financial filings, this is a good time to do so - or to ask for your extension.

The King of Swords indicates you'd benefit from speaking to an advisor on what is best for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups, reversed

What a relief to have a major event completed.

You may be feeling such a sense of accomplishment and delight knowing that you're at the end of this journey - just in time to start something else after the New Moon in Aries!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.