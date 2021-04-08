Love Horoscope For Friday, April 9, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 9, 2021.

Love can be so motivational. Pain in love or passion - all too often it acts just the same.

The Sun joins forces with Venus in Aries, and our egos are involved in the day's adventures.

Venus speaks to Mars in Gemini while also having one eye on Jupiter in Aquarius.

Mars is aware that something has to change as it squares Saturn who really emphasizes responsibility no matter how you feel.

What does this mean for your zodiac sign? It can mean that your friendships foster a sense of optimism while you do things you never dared to all in the name of love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of identity, and it starts with yourself.

You may be ready to break away and act a bit independently from your relationship.

This doesn't necessarily mean that you'll break up, but that you'd like to claim things for yourself - perhaps exerting your autonomy and personal authority.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of spirituality.

You may find yourself a bit more argumentative with others when it comes to matters related to faith.

You may find that you're intrigued by fresh ideas that relate to love, too.

This can be a good time to subscribe to a podcast about relationships or to start reading a book that teaches you something new about romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of friendships.

This is a beautiful time to do things that are short and sweet with someone you enjoy being around.

What makes you laugh? Who have you not seen in a while? Perhaps order a pizza and do a movie night together or send a quick text just to say hi.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of career and social status.

You will love to be able to do something that really allows you to show off your best skills.

If you've been hoping to find a new job or to ace an upcoming interview, ask your partner to read your resume or help you to practice for the big day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of education and higher learning.

Even though you know so much, it can be challenging for your partner who may need you to just listen.

Try to set aside what you know and just be there for the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of shared resources.

Something good is coming your way through a loved one or from someone with who you have recently been connected.

A loan could come through for a home, or you could get money from a lottery ticket or win a prize if you've recently bought a raffle ticket.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of commitment.

The heat could get turned up in an area of your love life with someone whom you find to be extra special.

If you've been thinking about where a relationship is headed, the topic could come up so that things are defined and made more official.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of health.

Getting things done can feel a bit of a challenge, especially as it relates to your health.

Make your health a priority for the week ahead. As you have the energy, aim to be ambitious and driven to set things into place, such as buying the right groceries or stocking the pantry with your favorite, healthy treats.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of pleasure. You are driven to find enjoyment in all that you do.

You may need to have something to look forward to at the end of each day this week.

Schedule things that you love; don't leave your happiness to chance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of the home.

There are things that you may need or want to provide a strong sense of security while sticking close to family.

You may desire to lean on your relatives for strength and to give you a sense of security in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of communication.

Be mindful not to speak impulsively about things that you feel passionate about.

You may find yourself wanting to say what you think and feel without fear.

However this can be tough for you if you speak without thinking - it could lead to regret.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus in Aries, your sector of money.

Losses and overspending can be a risk, especially if you're trying to fill the loneliness that you are feeling inside.

You may need to be careful not to buy things that you don't need, or to be careful to avoid expensive settings where you're tempted to pick up the bill, but it's not budget-smart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.