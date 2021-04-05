Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 6, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Tuesday invites us to strive to help others and to be aware of our collective contentiousness.

The Moon in Aquarius brings friendship, networking possibilities and it reminds us that there's value in shared wisdom when we continue to meditate on The Star tarot card.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

One famous nurture who was the perfect embodiment of this personality type was Mother Teresa who gave of herself to those in need.

In what way might you exhibit the energy and personality traits of the nurturer in your own life on Tuesday?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Some people love to pick a fight first thing in the morning.

You know you don't really want to get into it again with this individual.

So rather than ruin your day by going into a text message war, just leave them on read.

Sometimes mean spirited comments do not warrant your attention.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Set a clear boundary. You're juggling a lot of things right now, so when it seems like people don't understand that you're busy, it's up to you to establish that boundary once again.

Remind yourself that people want to get what they can, and so unless you leave the door open, they won't be able to. This decision ultimately is on you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

After a long weekend, you're still feeling the pain of adulting.

It's normal to wish you could go back to the easier days of childhood. Just because you're growing up and being responsible doesn't mean you can't have fun.

Plan something that you enjoy doing for the end of the week. The weekend will be back around soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Your nurturing energy is contagious. You have such a giving nature that it's what draws people and attention to yourself.

You're not going overboard when you show your love toward others. You're being a light in their world.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Even though you know that there will be a rainbow at the end of this storm, you do notice that this is a bit harder than you had expected it to be.

Give yourself permission to complain. You're human, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Motivation can be deceiving. You aren't feeling like doing this but sometimes you just have to go through the motions and do what needs to be done.

The results aren't dependent on the way that you feel. They happen because of consistent action.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition is important. It's what provides people a sense of belonging, and for some people, it also provides a sense of purpose.

When you notice that your friend is resistant to believe something that doesn't match up with their faith, be sensitive to their resistance.

Change takes time, and it can happen. Patience.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You are ready for summer and to take a vacation.

It's much more expensive to travel right now, but you know how to find a great deal.

Start planning now. You've got plenty of time to find a great spot to visit and to get things set up before your vacation time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have learned how to do things in a way that makes you an expert in this area of work. Now value your time.

If you're taking on an internship, learn as much as you can and build a solid relationship with the people you're working with. Who knows what the future could bring?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Organize your thoughts. Spend a little time and write down your plans on paper.

If you keep thinking of things that you're worried about, write that on a separate sheet.

Once you have a better idea as to where you stand now, you'll know what you need to work on first.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You're emotionally empathetic, and this is part of the reason why you feel distracted.

You're picking up the feelings of everyone around you. You may need to zip your spirit up and try not to take on the weight of the world.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You're an encourager. You see the good in others. You have been sharing amazing feedback and positivity.

When you are around, people expect to hear good news and to feel good after they have spoken with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.