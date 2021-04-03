Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 4, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, April 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Capricorn draws our attention to the Devil's tarot card, which is about temptation and using things you love in excess.

Sunday's numerology brings attention to Life Path 4, the Manager. How timely!

Try to self-manage your thoughts and choices as best as you can all day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, April 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your heart. There will always be various voices, stories, and people who share their ideas with you, but at the end of it all what's always been tried and true are your feelings.

Don't deviate from what you know is meant for you. Believe in your inner truth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

There are so many opportunities for you to explore. That's why it's not always a smart idea to limit your options.

Focusing on one thing is what to do once you've made a decision, but if you're not there yet, there's nothing wrong with imagining all your possibilities.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

The tongue can bring life or death in a word. Sometimes the truth is too harsh for someone to hear in one big dose.

You may sense the level of advice a friend is able to take, so apply your opinions timely, but with consideration for their ability to hear what you're trying to say.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You know that you're walking into a chaotic situation, but in the madness, this is where you can shine the brightest.

Your sweet sensitivity to everyone's feelings can help you to partner with the one who needs you the most and be the friend that's there to make the situation fun, even when it's stressful.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are working hard to make things happen. The payoff is coming, and you may already be counting the money that will be headed your way.

Be smart. Don't spend it before it lands in your bank. You might view the income differently in the next week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You're dedicated and prepared to make something positive happen in your life.

If you're feeling ambitious and want to start your own home-based business, this may be the right time to pursue it. What's your passion project? Where do you see opportunity?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

The conflict you've been facing is nearing the end, and even though it may still feel like you're in the middle of a stressful battle, the truth is that you're not and you need time to heal.

Allow yourself that. Things will feel much better soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Is this your place? You don't need to say anything right now unless you have a duty to do so.

Sometimes things work themselves out. And, there are times when someone is already on it, and all you have to do is watch the progress take place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

The betrayal is startling. One moment you're best friends and then the next you find out how all your secrets were shared without your permission.

It's a dark side to friendship that so sadly happens to many, and even though this hurts so much, you'll soon heal and find a real friend who appreciates your honesty and cherishes your friendship.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

The timing is not right. You may have wanted to do this now, but there are just too many things that aren't aligned.

The idea thing for you to do is to wait. The window of opportunity will open soon and things will be effortless. You'll barely have to try.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You will win this game. Life has so many challenges but look at you doing so many things to take each battle and slay.

You wake up and get going at the start of each day without giving up. This is what makes you a winner.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your heart is in the right place. You have the best of intentions, and the universe sees you're doing all that you can to keep things in order.

You won't be disappointed. Expect great things!

