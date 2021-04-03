Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Mercury has left Pisces to enter the zodiac sign of Aries. Now, in the first solar house, we have three planets bringing Cardinal fire energy into our lives.

While Mercury is in Aries communication can be brash, short-tempered, and witty.

People born with their natal Mercury in Aries often possess the gift of gab and enjoy writing professionally.

If your birthday is April 4:

If April 4 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are complex and sometimes a bit rough around the edges. You are direct and

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American professional basketball player Draymond Green and South Korean actress Park Min-young.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, April 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon Capricorn brings attention to your sector of social status and career, and there's nothing you value more than being respected and held in high regard.

You'll want to really own your sense of self during the day.

Don't sacrifice things that you truly believe in, and don't forget that what you work hard for, you'll not only keep, but feel good about earning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Capricorn Moon in your sector of higher learning and education brings a lot to the table for your academic pursuits.

Even if you never want to step foot in another classroom for your entire life, there's so much to be gained by reading a good book.

Maybe pick up the latest New York Times Bestseller to curl up on the couch with while enjoying a leisurely Sunday free from the cares of the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Capricorn Moon in your sector of shared resources makes it harder to let go of the things you really want to hang on to.

You may resist sharing, which is not like you, but there are times when a bit of discernment is needed.

You never know when you'll need something and it's not there.

Only part with what you don't need. Self-care is king this Sunday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Capricorn Moon can feel like a tugging at your heart, but not in a direction you want things to go.

The energy of the earthy nature of Capricorn is the antithesis of your entire vibe. It's less warm and resistant to change - and you need change to thrive. It's how you survive.

During the day, try not to give in to feelings of despair when you're faced with a bit of numbness in your emotional energy.

Focus on what you do know to be true. Let the facts be your guide.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Capricorn Moon brings attention to your daily duties, and after this week, you might be ready to stop and just relax more than get things done.

This is the last stretch of a chore that you've been battling all week.

Although you are tired, procrastination isn't your friend. Aim to complete that list of things you promised yourself to get done.

Push through, and then reward yourself later for a job well done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Capricorn brings out your rough edges during a romantic time, and this is not what you're about, but tough love is sometimes just as important as the emotional stuff.

Be conscientious of how others may receive your antics.

You may be giving someone a loving lecture that falls on deaf ears because of tone and delivery. Try not to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Capricorn brings out the family drama, and this may be the right time to address a matter that is long overdue.

You might be playing more referee than judge. This may be your time to shine, as you can be impartial and detached during the tough stuff that everyone is dealing with.

Aim for fairness, as this is always the Libra way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Capricorn brings attention to contracts, communication, and even a short trip around town.

If you're dealing with a divorce or some sort of division of property, this might be a good time to do some research and reading of the fine print.

Your radar for what's needed is up, so take advantage of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Capricorn has your sights on money, and perhaps you're really interested in what it is that you can buy that has the potential to earn value later on in life.

If you are a hobbyist who appreciates fine things, maybe check out the latest drops on pop culture items.

If you love to scan things that are vintage on eBay or have a book you hope to collect, be on the lookout things may be easier to spot.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in your sign brings a lot of courage to you, even if you don't feel like you need it. This is a time to be introspective and to evaluate the rest of the year.

You may have some important decisions you want to make. This is a good time to think about what direction your want your life to take.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Capricorn Moon in your sector of hidden enemies can give you a real reason to accept not everyone is going to be as honest and forthright as you are.

You may finally come to terms with the truth that's revealed about a particular situation, and this can be difficult when you have not expected it.

This time, you are, so it will be much easier to forgive, let go, and move on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Capricorn brings a lot of support from friends all day.

If you've been needing someone to talk to or a shoulder to cry on, don't sit at home by yourself and sulk.

Call up a friend or ask someone you trust to come over and enjoy the day together to help keep your spirits up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.