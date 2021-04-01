Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 2, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, April 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in Sagittarius.

It's the perfect day for a tarot card reading with the day's astrology and numerology.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

Famous Life Path 11s include Ronald Reagan, Al Gore, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jackie Kennedy.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of self and adventure. This can be a dynamic time for you on so many levels.

You may enjoy being the one who texts someone first or taking the initiative. Although a part of you may wish to have a person pursue you, you may not be above doing the work, especially if you think that your love interest is worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of the past and secrets, a tremendously uncomfortable feeling and place to be.

You may want to hide or uncover what you perceive to be a source of anxiety in your relationship, especially if you think it would clear the path for new love to bloom.

Be gentle with yourself and others during this time. Remember that behind all sources of shame is the need for greater healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of friendships and commitment.

You want your friends to be all in, although there are times when you send mixed signals about your own availability.

This may require some work on your part. If you're feeling like you want some hang-out time, perhaps do a mini-assessment on the way that you're coming across. Perhaps you'll find it's better to be direct.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of social status and daily duties.

You know deep down inside that you are who you show yourself to be by actions, not only in words.

So, when you find yourself in a situation where it seems that someone is talking more than they are actually *doing* acts of love, pay attention. This red flag is one you don't want to ignore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of beliefs and romance. How do define love?

There may be some insight into what this looks like for you. You may be motivated to explore the meaning of love in ways that you had not before.

Perhaps, you have let your romantic side fall by the wayside as you focused on other things. So test it out a bit. Leave a cute note for someone and see what their reaction does for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of shared resources and the family.

Not everyone is on the same page at all times, and this is when compromising comes into play.

You may be a master at getting resources to stretch, and even though everyone admires this about you, it can also be intimidating if they don't know how to follow your lead.

This can be a wonderful time to help inspire others to be more frugal, especially if you've figured a system that works.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of partnerships and communication.

Talking things through with someone you love always seems to have hints of tension when emotions are high or the subject is intense.

You may find it hard to really get through a conversation without a little bit of tension. There's a lot of fire in the air right now.

So, if it's possible take breaks; or come back when everyone has cooled down or had a chance to think.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of health and money.

Money and financial topics can be a source of stress for so many people, especially if you're a new couple just starting out.

You might find it hard to focus or even sleep at night if you're worried about what the future brings.

Perhaps finding an advisor or someone to help you navigate this journey can be a source of hope during the next few days.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of pleasure and your identity.

There's so much of you that comes through when you're enjoying yourself. It's good to smile and to enjoy yourself when you're alone or even with your partner.

Do something relaxing that brings out your best side. Find joy in the day. Make it a point to really dive into happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of home and your spirituality.

When you come home after a long day, your personal space should be a place of comfort for you, and when you are free to let your guards down it is so much easier to relax and connect with your higher power.

If you don't feel like you can do that, it's time to do something about the situation and improve things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of local travel and networking.

The doors are starting to open for you to meet new people now that vaccinations are underway and slowly things are improving.

This could be how you meet someone you like and want to date. Start looking toward the future, as this could become an exciting time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aries, activating your sectors of what you own and your job.

Feeling good about your financial well-being translates into confidence, and confidence is sexy.

If you're single and working, save a little bit for your future. Knowing that you've got a little bit tucked away can really give you a sense of control of your love life too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.