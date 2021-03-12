Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 13, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 13, 2021.

It's time to step into a new reality.

Pisces season is almost over and in one more week, the new astrological year begins in the zodiac sign of Aries.

Saturday brings us the strength and courage to manage this transition successfully.

Saturday's date adds up to a number 4, which is the Manager life path number in numerology.

Change always requires us to manage ourselves better than we did in the past as the New Moon also marks closure while it meets with the Sun in the sign of Pisces.

So what does the tarot have to say to you about these changes about to take place?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Things have been going so well, you might start to worry because you're used to experiencing drama.

Don't go looking for problems that aren't there. It's good to get comfortable with happiness. You have worked hard to find it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You bought into the belief that you need to learn more things so you can compete in the marketplace.

But, the truth is that you really just need to know how to do one thing well, so stop spending money on classes or skills you don't necessarily need.

Try to monetize what you've already learned.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

There's a feminine side in all of us, and you have it, too.

You may be all go-go-go, but to really tap into your charitable, giving nature you actually need to do the opposite: slow down and listen to your heart. Do less today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You want to work your way to the top, but today, you're not motivated. That's OK.

Do the work anyway. You want to focus on the strategy and routine of your day.

Look at your routine. Put something that you really want or love to do as a reward for when you have done it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

There's a time to push and to make things happen. Of course, you have a lot of resistance coming your way: in yourself and from others.

You have been working on things that you know need to be done, but if you're focused on the fight, you're looking at the wrong thing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You don't need to take this problem lying down.

You have been patient, waiting, and really it's your decision how to handle this situation.

Empower yourself. Do what is best for you, even if that means detaching from a stressful situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have choices you need to make. Some of these decisions your heart is in it, and others you're not so sure of.

Your heart will help you understand the core of what it is that you want. It's your greatest asset. Listen to it, and trust what you hear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

There are so many options in life to choose from. You may not realize that you're in this amazingly beautiful place in time that may never come this way again.

You have to believe in the possibility of your potential The only thing truly stopping you right now is yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, Reversed

Don't live your life staring out of your rearview mirror. You have too much going for you. You need to be forward-facing.

Yes, what you just experienced was hard, but it's over now. Take the lessons with you and live your best life now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You're wasting time and energy worrying about money so much. Being concerned needs action.

Every time you sense overwhelm when it comes to your finances, ask yourself what you need to do to make a small improvement, and see what the universe manifests for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There's a lot going on in your life. You have so many important things you'd like to do.

You're already thinking about what you want to do once the Covid situation improves.

It's all very exciting. Make your bucket list and start to imagine yourself living it out with a big smile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You want someone who is strong to show up in your life and support you.

You may not have that person by your side right now, but that doesn't mean you should settle for less than what you deserve.

You'll find that special someone, and it's also important to be what they need, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.