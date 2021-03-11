Your One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of March 15-21, 2021

Your one card tarot reading is here with a forecast for all zodiac signs during the week of March 15-21, 2021.

Hello, and welcome to your one tarot card reading of the week. One thing you'll notice - many of the cards thrown this week are reversed. That means that not everything is as it seems. It's a good way to reflect on our actions.

This week the expression, "Think before you speak" has amplified meaning. We are being warned, but the warning allows us to make better moves so that we can control the outcomes.

This week will bring many insights in terms of career and money, but in terms of love and romance - we may have to do a little more work than we thought if we want the results to work out the way we want them to.

The week is filled with swords and wands - the tools we use to make great decisions and intelligent choices. Will the cards coincide with our lives? Of course, they will. How does your card work with your own present situation? Let's have a look at that now.

Here is your zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for the week of March 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Five of Pentacles, reversed

Right at the top, you're looking at an upheaval on the home front. It's not necessarily something worthy of panic, but you will need to focus in order to put things back together again.

What this card shows you is that there are things - possibly people - in your home, right now, that need attention. If by some chance, the attention is demanded by people - as in family members, then you must listen carefully to what they request.

You are not obligated to fulfill their dreams, but there is something going on in the household that you've neglected for way too long, and now, it's time to pay attention to the issue.

Your efforts will bring peace and comfort, so don't worry about yourself in this - just help those who need help. You'll be so glad you did.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Nine of Pentacles, reversed

While you might be patting yourself on the back for a job well done, you may come to realize that whatever you just did - you did it backward. Or incorrectly. All is not lost, and you can start again, but this week is here to reveal that you did something wrong and that it needs to be redone correctly.

You may also think you're able to get away with doing a job halfway, thinking no one will notice. Guess what? They noticed, and things cannot progress until you sort it out and set yourself on the correct path for this work.

It's actually a very good card, as it shows you that practice makes perfect...so, consider your first effort as practice, because this is the week where you're going to take that training and do whatever it is - the right way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ace of Swords, reversed

You may have run out of patience, Gemini, and the thing is - you're not up for being polite any longer. Your mood is vicious and violent, and should anyone get in your way, you're most likely going to read them the riot act.

This isn't your big social week - in fact, you'd be best staying out of the way, as everyone bugs you and you have no intention of letting anything or anyone slide. You won't be fair, and you'll know it - but you also don't care.

It's just not in your nature to play fair - and even though you like thinking of yourself as a compassionate creature of care and concern, what you'll be showing the world this week is that you would steamroll over your own mother if she got in your way. You are just not in the mood - and it shows.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Three of Swords, reversed

On another day, you might be perturbed over the idea of someone talking behind your back - but not this week. You're going to find out that a couple of people in your life are not in total agreement with you on something you find important, but they have not brought their ideas up to you, personally.

And while, yes, they should, they don't and all that leaves you with is hearsay and the decision as to whether or not you care about their gossip. The good news? You don't care.

You've graduated spiritually, and the naysaying of others is their choice; if a person chooses to act in a spiteful way, it's not on you, but on them. You'll see those choices being made this week, Cancer - and you'll be happy you walked away.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Five of Wands

Well, it's all opportunity for you this week, and you couldn't be happier about it. You've wanted this for a while now, and you're ready to see what comes your way. There is nothing to stop you from achieving your goal - no matter what that goal may be, however, you will need ample amounts of energy to accomplish all you wish to tackle this week, Leo.

This card speaks of the opportunity, yes, but it also warns you to be prepared physically, emotionally, and mentally for the challenges to come.

This could mean what you put into your body - your diet may need a relook, as you've been indulging in way too many fatty, rich foods. If you want to embrace all the opportunities coming your way, then you'll need to physically be in good health to greet them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Swords, reversed

That guy you thought you could trust? Guess what? Bingo, you can't. That's your upside-down king, and he's showing up this week to wake you up out of your trance.

For some reason you've painted a picture of this man - could also be a woman - who you've made into this great, kind, generous character.

This may be due to the idea that you need this kind of person in your life and so you are desperate to have one.

The ugly wake-up call is about to come, and with it come all the things about this person that you never wanted to know.

Not to mention - he's mean. He - or she - is a really mean individual who cannot keep their bad attitude to themselves. You trusted this person, and now you are about to see their true colors.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Wands, reversed

And...you just missed one of the better opportunities you'll be having this year. Why? Because you aren't focused and your head is in the clouds. This card here represents a major change that has been reversed, due to either inaction or poor insight.

What this means is that you need to start paying better attention to the issues that make up your life right now. You're letting things go, and they are falling by the wayside.

This isn't the time for you to get lazy, and it will be during this week that you'll come to understand that if you don't 'do that thing' then someone else will.

If you keep passing the buck, you'll eventually blow all your opportunities, so don't think of life as something that lasts forever where you have all the time in the world to 'do that thing.' Do it now. Do that thing now!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Four of Swords

You're basically the Scorpio Deluxe this week, delivering sting after deadly sting to all those around you whom you think deserve it. Yes, that's right - you're going to have one of those weeks where you're just a real nasty piece of work, and do you care? Hell no, you don't.

Subtlety isn't in your cards this week, nor is the soft touch. When you have something to say, you opt for the harsh tone - if they can't take it, let 'em find someone else to tell 'em the news of the day.

The warning here: After you deliver your deadly sting, don't expect to be liked. You may be fierce, but you're also isolating yourself. Not everyone wants to snuggle up to a scorpion.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Wands, reversed

Here you go Sagittarius, being your stereotypical self once again. This week, you'll have stumbled on some wonderful idea - but it comes to you after you've done a hundred and one wrong moves.

It's a real "practice makes perfect" week, and you'll see it in how you plan for one thing, and end up completing something entirely different.

This card suggests something to the effect of breaking out of your shell and ending up in some strange and unknown place; as if you intended for one thing and ended up doing something completely foreign.

There is no harm here, just a little wasted time - but the best part is that you really don't care how distracted you get. You're a Sagittarius, after all, and that means you can probably find something creative to do in any situation that comes up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Three of Cups

Well, at least someone has a love life going on this week, Capricorn. And while it's you - it's also a bit heartbreaking. Not the end of the world kind of heartbreak, but don't be surprised if a lover's spat turns into a war.

The good part is that it won't last, but it also won't feel good. There will be no breaking up, but there will be the consideration of such a thing, which will make both you and your partner reflect on the worth of such an action.

Is it a good thing to think about breaking up? Honestly, it's just a thought, and thoughts are what your week is going to made up of. Overthinking and projecting wrong thoughts onto your loved one - it'll get to you after a while. Look to next week for a better, more peaceful kind of romantic relating.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ten of Wands

Knock, knock says opportunity. Will you answer, Aquarius - or will you stand there looking at it, watching it stay closed until further notice? You can walk right through that door - and it's been on your mind, too.

You've been wanting to escape your present situation for a while now - that could range from home to office, and all you know is that you have been dreaming about a way out for months.

Well, what do you do when you have to change to act on your thoughts? Do you stand there and contemplate your navel, out of fear of the unknown, or do you get up the courage to actually do something real, something that requires fearlessness? This one's up to you, Aquarius. Your actions this week will affect the rest of the year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Six of Cups

Luck has you moving and grooving in all the right places at the right times, this week, Pisces. Your love life might take a turn for the better; expect and anticipate playfulness and a youthful turn. For the first time in a while, you'll be experiencing 'lightness' in your partnership.

What, no arguments, no strife, no overly sensitive issues to bemoan and have anxiety over? That's right - none. It's your week to heal and to simply settle into the nice thing you've got going.

Try not to complain, and if possible, feel gratitude for this angst-free vacation. You're safe this week - no one's cheating on you, and no one is lying to you. Embrace the moment!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.