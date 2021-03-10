3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Will Improve After The March 13 New Moon In Pisces

Love improves when we improve. It's hard to love others when too many things are going on and life is filled with distractions.

A New Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, and it's a beautiful, magical time worthy of celebrating.

It's out with the old and in with the new. It's time to clear away negative energy and connect with the highest calling we have in this world which is to love: ourselves and others.

The New Moon in Pisces on March 13th will improve relationships by providing a fresh start.

Everyone loves a fresh start. It's one of the reasons why we celebrate a new year or want to share an important announcement.

On March 13th, we celebrate the beginning and the end of a lunar cycle that takes us into a new astrological year.

The Sun is in Pisces, the twelfth sign of the zodiac. Pisces represents unconditional love, endings, and things that we did not see, but needed to.

The New Moon in Pisces meeting up with the Sun brings our minds and hearts into alignment, and a few zodiac signs will see that their relationships improve dramatically, perhaps forever.

For everyone, a New Moon marks an emotional time. You may have already started to feel it rising, but on Thursday, a few days before the big event, changes will start to show up. Dreams can come alive and tears may flow, for no apparent reason at all.

The Moon represents our feelings, and it will speak with Neptune, the planet of dreams and dishonesty.

Their interaction with one another can cause us to sense what lies have been told in the name of love, and what dreams we have let go unrealized because we held on to someone or something that is an illusion.

This New Moon is special. It's a Moon that brings out the belief in possibilities and true love.

The energy of this New Moon will last for up to six months, but for some zodiac signs, its energy will extend for up to two years.

Here's which zodiac signs will have their relationships improve dramatically after the New Moon in Pisces starting March 13th, 2021:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon in Pisces may cause an ending to take place in your love life. Right now, there are three planets in Pisces, which is your house of endings. You have gone through so many changes over the last two years.

Much of your focus has been on your career development, especially when Saturn was in Capricorn. You were busy, rightfully so, because you're here to make your mark in this world.

But, as a result of your hard work in this area of your life, you've lived one-sidedly. Your relationships have been hurt by all of this tension and self-sacrifice. Even the relationship you have with yourself.

Your ruling planet is in the sign of Gemini, and this is positive for you. Mars in an air sign prompts you to make some mental adjustments in your thinking. You might start to realize how lopsided life has been and start to think more about what you need to enjoy all that you've earned.

As you begin to let your hair down once again, things will begin to improve in all other areas of your life, including love.

Venus is hidden right now behind the light of the Sun when the New Moon takes place on the 13th. But, when Venus starts to separate from the Sun, if you've been in a negative relationship, you may decide to end things.

If your partner has been supportive, you may decide to sacrifice a bit to bring back the romance you missed out on while you were getting things in order professionally.

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon in Pisces is going to feel like a giant reset button has been hit and your life was in direct target. There were some serious things happening in all areas of your life as Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto were in your sign for the last two years.

You may have lamented your situation and felt that unless someone walked a mile in your shoes they could not have any idea how hard it was to be you. You make hard work seem easy, even when it's brutal on your spirit.

The Moon and the Sun paired together are going to be in harmony with Pluto, who is still in your zodiac sign. Pluto is powerful when it comes to transformation, and you have been asking for better. Now you may receive it.

However, this New Moon may bring a slow change that feels like the lifeforce that left you is finally coming back. Pisces is a water sign, and this can be like rainwater on your dry earthy sign's land.

Saturn, your ruling planet is in Aquarius, your money house, and this can feel like your finances are still not in order, but that also will be changing.

You can be rich with love, so it's going to be very important for you to be thankful for what you have.

Gratitude is going to be your superpower, and with your life improving on a personal level, you'll find the energy to be a better partner, lover, friend, and coworker for everyone in your life.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your relationships will improve because you'll be able to love people the way that you were designed to do, unconditionally without fear.

This New Moon takes place in your sign, but it brings with it the energy of Jupiter, who rules you. Jupiter is in your sector of endings, spirituality, and closure.

There are things that you have not seen until recently. Perhaps they were illusions within yourself, your significant other, and the world.

The last few years have not been easy on your heart, and for this reason, you shut your feelings down out of the need for self-preservation.

Venus in your sign after the New Moon will begin to express herself, and this can be encouraging for you.

You may start to feel more in touch with the spiritual side of life, and then more in touch with your ability to love others without fear of getting hurt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.