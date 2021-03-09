Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 10, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 10, 2021.

To help others well, it's important to also help yourself.

Wednesday comes with the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian, which is about giving to others, but what can you give if you are feeling depleted or unresolved in an area of your own life.

Feeling this way can be draining, and interestingly Life Path 9 is ruled by motivational Mars.

Mars rules 9, so even though this energy is about serving others, it's also about finding what motivates you to get out into the world to serve.

Feelings are part of this process. In both astrology and the tarot the Moon phase is an important part of our forecasting.

Right now, we are within that three-day window of a New Moon phase, which is taking place in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Saturday.

These three days are ideal for setting intentions, thinking about the big picture, and trying to decide where to focus your attention.

Perhaps an area of your life is ending. Pisces season is about endings, and even this New Moon signals that it's time to think about closure, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Lover, Reversed

Not everything requires you to make a decision. You might want to get to the heart of the matter and decide nothing at all. Love is meant to be organic.

Hang out a little bit. Get familiar. Let things happen as life progresses.

When you're not in a rush to assign a title, all the pressure is off to allow you to be yourself and see where this relationship leads.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords, Reversed

You are trying to structure and organize a plan for a situation that isn't really manageable.

All your efforts to control things are only going to drive you whacky.

The truth is that this is very stressful for you. Sometimes you need to detach and not try to hang on to what is bringing you down.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Constant conflict may be a sign that your situation won't change.

When someone has decided to hold a grudge you can try to make amends but it takes two people for things to smooth over.

If you're the only person who is trying then maybe you should stop and see if the other person will try to meet you halfway.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups, Reversed

You've been outwardly focused for some time. Save your energy. Pull back. Let yourself think. Give yourself time to feel.

When you do, you'll find out that you learn so much. Your inner life is rich from all that you've experienced.

You could learn so much when you spend a little bit of time with yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups, Reversed

Take some time to get to know yourself again. Learning who you are on the inside is time well-spent.

Knowing who you are can help you when you feel confused and are unsure what path you want to take in life.

If you're feeling confused right now by all that you have going on, go back to square one.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

You are concerned because you care. But, once you have expressed how much you want things to be OK for your own health you need to let the situation go.

Constantly thinking about the problem (that's not even yours) will cause you to lose sleep and be less effective the next day.

The best thing you can do is to think of something else and bring your mind back to its center of peace.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

There's no gain when you run away from a problem.

You may not like what's happening or what you need to do, but the only way to resolve this conflict is to press forward and face each challenging situation head-on.

Once you do, the tough part will soon be behind you and you'll see things resolve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

Someone let you down, and it's taught you a hard lesson on trust.

You may not feel like your light-hearted self for a little while because you keep remembering what took place.

This is painful, but the good news is that you now see from a distance when things aren't going well so you can condition yourself to know when to pull back and not be afraid that you'll be hurt.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Don't let your current money problems fool you into thinking that they will last forever.

Something good is going to happen to you financially. You might receive some money or a bill you thought you had to pay will no longer be due.

You've got some forces at work in your life that you may not realize are taking place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles, Reversed

What you thought would go well didn't, and now you're wondering what next.

Remember that life is a series of black and gray situations that balance each other out.

You are currently learning to live within the grays. Continue to do your best, and what didn't go well now will improve later.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Trust and have faith. Love is such a beautiful experience.

It does feel like fall which is why it's so scary to lose control in that way. But there's someone here to catch you!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Your mind is sharp and you know what you want right now.

You are second-guessing yourself but don't. Go with the first hunch.

You were likely right the moment you thought you found a solution.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.