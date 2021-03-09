Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 10, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 10, 2021.

Venus continues to transit through the zodiac sign of Pisces with the Sun who is exact with Neptune, the planet of deception in the same sign.

Pisces has a pesky reputation for energy that's slightly dishonest, and this can prompt an uptick of lies on Wednesday.

Sometimes we get into our own way when in love, and lies can show up in all sorts of ways including our egos.

Egos can clash. Pride can become more important than caring.

There are so many things that happen when the light of love is hidden behind other things.

While Venus conjuncts the Sun under these circumstances, romance can feel blocked by the energy of the ego, which makes can make it a rocky day for love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means her expression in friendships can start to be more noticeable for you.

You may feel optimistic about your platonic relationships.

This is a good time for you to reflect on their meaning in your life and how to engage more with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means you may start to see some progress in the area of career, including how others hold you in high regard at work.

This is a great time to find the benefit of working with individuals you enjoy collaborating with and seeing what new things you are able to accomplish together this year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means you may begin to see your faith and how it makes you feel about love and how people view you as a loving person.

If you've felt unseen lately, you may start to see signs of acknowledgment from others. Kind gestures and positive words of encouragement can be given to you generously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means you may begin to notice the opportunities you have with someone in your life.

You may feel motivated and driven to share and to let others gift you with things that you need.

Even if you don't like to let others do too much for you, this is a good time to practice receiving what you need with grace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means that something generous can happen for you, and it will be a lot of fun.

Perhaps your partner will get a bonus check or your family will come into a little fun money to spend on a trip or to buy an item that you have wanted for some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means you are able to truly enjoy getting to know someone better.

You may find it easier to cut loose and allow your guard to be down a bit to relax and take life a little bit slower, even if it's just for a day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means finding joy in the little things you do for and with your significant other.

Even if you can't go out on a date right now due to work or other responsibilities, time with someone special can ease your mind and give your spirit a feel-good boost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven, which means being romantic can be extra sweet.

If you have more time and fewer things on your plate to do, don't just sit at home, be spontaneous and do something that is memorable and picture-worthy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven bringing special attention to your home and family sector.

When was the last time you pulled out your family photos or shared some of the cute pictures you have on your phone with relatives?

Send things you know others would love to see that will bring back memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven bringing out your conversational side.

You might enjoy a lunch Zoom date with a best friend whom you've yet to catch up with since the new year or plan a romantic evening drinking your favorite beverage with a partner and talk about the stars.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven encouraging you to spend a little bit of money on dinner so that no one has to cook and there's less clean up.

Perhaps you have a chance to save some surplus money that you have in your account, and you can add it to your future vacation fund.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Pisces is starting to break from the Sun while she continues to oppose the Midheaven which can give you the desire to do some self-reflection and personal development.

It's a great time to journal and write down your thoughts freely. If you are moved to do so, write a love note to gift to your sweetie.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.