Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 3, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 3, 2021.

The Sun is in Pisces and the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio on Wednesday both bringing intense feelings to your love horoscope.

Love can be smooth sailing for a few lucky zodiac signs this Wednesday as soulmate energy where mutual understanding and agreement are here.

The Moon in watery Scorpio harmonizes sweetly with sensitive Venus in Pisces giving an overall sense that all is well with the world.

It's a great day for quiet evenings and holding hands on a moonlit walk with a partner or friend as you let the positive vibes impress themselves upon you.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, March 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of passion.

Even you may feel surprised by how much energy you have lately when it comes to the love department.

Your spontaneous side can be strongest. Try something you've never done before, but you have always wanted to try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of identity.

Sometimes you see things within yourself unexpectedly and it can prompt a significant change in your life.

You may find that you're ready to make some important personal developments out of love for a friend or partner who has been concerned with the amount of stress you've been having in your life lately.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Work can be an inhibitor to you feeling attractive or even in the mood for love. This can be when you finally decide to make some changes that you refused to do before.

You might not have been ready, but when you're ready to change, you'll start to make things happen on your terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of friendships.

Love can cause things to appear fuzzy for you when it comes to how you feel about someone you hang out with at work or in social settings.

You may start to have strong feelings of admiration and affection for a colleague, and it can be hard not to act on it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of social status.

Bad habits that your partner does can stand out, and it may vex you to no end, but this can be a test of your love and willingness to look the other way when you can't really say it's wrong, but just a difference in opinion and lifestyle choice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of belief.

Feeling like someone sees the heart of you is so important to your relationship. And, if you sense that isn't the case with your partner you may feel sad and withdrawn, perhaps even angry.

Try to talk through any sudden events you sense reveals a hole in a partnership that could be growing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of taboos and sensuality.

You may feel like a part of you isn't being as expressed as you'd like, and this may not be easy for you to say. You don't have to use words during times like this.

You can express this more intimate side of yourself by things you do, in a look, and how you allow yourself to be approachable with your mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your commitment.

You will have the chance to see your relationship in a new light.

You might not have had a chance to meet the family or the friends of your partner, yet, but things could be getting serious, and talk about presenting each other as a couple to the world could become real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of health.

Exploring the darker side of your love life takes time and work.

You may have some fears that are associated with getting too close to a person emotionally because of how you've been hurt in the past, but now, you may be willing to face it and work through it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of romance.

You're looking to be in a relationship with an equal, and if someone is trying to be more like a parent that can be a damper to your love life.

What you may have thought was sweet or even attractive in the past due to being in a tough spot when you met can now feel limiting and less alluring than before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of home.

Their true colors come out when you start to hear the word 'me' more than 'we' when talking about things that you have built together.

This may raise a red flag and cause you to feel like you need to regroup and take a better view of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your solar house of communication.

You may have a chance to hit the reset button in a relationship that you thought died down or was over and start all over again.

There can be a return to communication or perhaps a conversation clears the energy, and things feel like they are moving in the right direction once again.

