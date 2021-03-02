Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

With laser-like focus, you can tend to the more pressing tasks of the day, and perhaps get more done than you had anticipated.

The Moon will be in the intense sign of Scorpio in harmony with generous Venus in the sign of Pisces.

With so much water energy in the day between Venus, the Sun, and the Moon intuition is up, so listen to your gut while making timely-decisions.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If March 3 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are direct and to the point. You enjoy banter with other people and prefer to address conflict head-on.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Camilla Cabello, actress Jessica Biel, and inventor Alexander Graham Bell.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, March 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of communication. This is a powerful time for you!

You'll want to temper your energy a tad for you could easily overwhelm people around you with your tenacity and grit.

You may be prone to multitasking in overdrive during this transit, so try to keep your focus solid when working.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a great time for you to pick up additional shifts at work or to find a second gig in order to make more money.

You'll love treating yourself to things you've had your eye on but didn't buy when life was rough financially last year. This can be a great time to recoup your losses.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of identity, and you may be full of yourself for a few weeks!

You have a lot more drive and determination to get things done, but there may be a part of you that also feels nervous and edgy.

Be sure to stay true to your workout routine and incorporate some relaxation time into your day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies.

You might be sweet on the outside and inside, but someone who tries to undermine you may see that you can truly be hard to bring down emotionally.

If you've given in one too many times this year to people who you know you should not engage with, write down your personal boundaries somewhere that you can see, and then commit to them. They will start to solidify over the next few weeks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of friendships.

You're the motivator of your group and you may be the one who pushes your friends to compete in healthy ways with you.

Be a bit bold with your humblebrag and if your friends are inspired, invite them to join you in hitting some major goals this month with you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of social status and career.

This is a great time for you work-wise as you'll have a lot of motivation and determination to get things done.

You may find yourself pulling a few extra hours, and even feel revived after hours, especially if you're doing something you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of higher learning.

You may find that you're a bit more argumentative with people who try to push or persuade you to think as they do.

Your debate game will be strong, so if you have any upcoming court dates or matters where you need to counter-offer a contract, this is a great few weeks for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

You may be the one who helps a friend or loved one find their hidden opportunity.

If you've got a sharp eye for detail and know just what your friend needs, this may be your time to offer help and get a 'yes' when you've been turned down before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of commitment. You may be driven to finally take your single status and make a change.

Your love life can be put back on the front burner and the primary focus of March.

There can be a burning desire to finally get your life back on track, especially if you've been pulling back during the pandemic to social distance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of daily duties.

It's time for early spring cleaning, especially if you've got a lot of chores to do, you may start to feel like you can tackle them without the overwhelm.

Start to plan a little bit of time to work through that garage or your storage unit so you can have everything squared away before summer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of creativity.

You can have a lot of success with your art projects, exercise routines and even motivate or inspire your partner to try some fun things with you.

This is also a great time to pull out your old board games, chess set or even do some online gaming as your competitive nature is strong.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars enters Gemini, your sector of home and the family.

You may feel supercharged to handle and to care for things that you have neglected over the winter around the house.

When it comes to being there for your relatives, you will feel a strong desire to show your love and even be the backbone of the family this month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.