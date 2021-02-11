How Venus In Pisces Will Affect Your Love Horoscope Starting February 25-March 21, 2021

So many things are in store for your love horoscope when Venus enters Pisces during the dates of February 25-March 21, 2021.

Our lives can become more romantic as Venus, the planet of love enters the dreamy sign of Pisces where she is exalted and sweetly expressed.

Venus relates to self-love, dating, relationships, marriages, and even pregnancy.

She rules over pleasure, and anything that feels good, including our environment and even home. What you love and how is Venus's territory.

Venus is the planetary ruler of Taurus and Libra. Venus governs all aspects of love.

Traditionally, Venus rules the Second House which is associated with Taurus. Taurus is all about what we hold dearest to us which also includes those people and relationships that will be in the spotlight during the coming month.

Venus in Pisces brings the energy of the Twelfth House of Spirituality, and spiritual energy is the most heightened form of selfless love.

So, Venus in Pisces means that this transit is going to have us all searching not just for the love that means the most to us, but the one that seems to hold a higher purpose.

When Venus leaves Aquarius to transit Pisces how we feel about these areas of our lives also evolves.

Venus in Pisces heightens love.

Venus in Pisces brings out our romantic side, but it won’t be for just anyone. Any relationship we do choose to invest in will be because we see something special and unique in it.

Venus in Pisces can also tend to be a more emotional transit.

Pisces is represented by two fish who are in constant circular motion symbolizing the depth of feelings. Venus in a water sign can also make anything that we’ve been trying not to feel come to the surface as well.

Fertility may improve while Venus is in Pisces.

Adding to the emotional charge in the air will be asteroid Ceres moving into Aries just a few days before Venus begins her stay in Pisces.

Ceres is the planetary body that governs the cycles of womanhood, life, and especially fertility.

Aries is an active, dominant sign which means that for many we will be spurred both consciously and unconsciously to not only better tune into these natural cycles but also specifically for a pregnancy.

While this next month with Venus in Pisces and Ceres in Aries creates the perfect time to become pregnant if planning; it also does create the energy of it also being unexpected, so taking care if not that’s not desired is crucial these next few weeks.

But there’s also another theme that’s present between these two. While Venus in Pisces is asking us what we value the most Ceres in Aries is attuned to the natural rhythms of life. Both ask us what we are willing to sacrifice for it.

This may sound a bit dramatic, but that’s also the nature of Pisces. It’s not about creating chaos but instead diving into the depths of what we feel.

Venus in Pisces helps us to end the astrological year well. Aries Season on March 21st in synchronicity with the Vernal Equinox, and Venus's exit from Pisces into Aries.

This is the cusp that bridges both endings, beginnings, and the realization that love truly does make everything better — as long as it really is love.

Check out your Venus in Pisces love horoscope for your zodiac sign below:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your family will be your focus in the coming weeks. Whether that means appreciating what you have, making the choice to expand or what kind of family you even want to create.

This next cycle is all about looking outside of yourself and finding the bigger meaning and purpose of love. But it’s also going to ask you to let go of what’s holding you back from doing that, and sometimes what you find is not what you hoped it would be.

There likely will be significant changes on the horizon for you, specifically in terms of expanding your family and even pregnancy.

During the coming weeks try to meet love head-on, eyes open, and try to see things exactly as they are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love rarely looks how we think it will. The person that changes our entire life often looks like we think they will and the relationship that follows is seldom the same.

But if we resist love because it doesn’t come as we think it will, we also miss the magic of it. And even if you rarely admit it to anyone you want love to sweep you off your feet; you just want to know they’ll catch you too.

With this kind of amazing love though you’re going to have to first let go a bit, but for you, it’s about releasing your hold on the picture in your head so that you can make room for reality being even better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes we play the field or say no one is ready for us because we’re not really available.

Maybe we’ve been hurt before, or maybe we just have a hard time trusting that we can actually give our heart to another and not feel like it’s going to be tread all over.

As hard as it can be for you to believe in romance and even a forever love, this is the time that you’re going to be tested to do just that.

In your heart, you know that what you want isn’t games or even your ego to keep you warm at night but to roll over to the love of your life sleeping next to you.

In order for that to happen though you’re going to have to believe in it, but remember, love is always worth one more try.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s usually nowhere else you’d rather be than at home with those that you love.

But when home begins to feel like a chore, and you wonder if you’re actually loved or only seen for what you can do or offer life begins to feel a bit tedious. Instead of blaming those around you whether it’s your lover, friends or even family try shifting the lens to yourself.

Ask yourself if you’ve spoken up about how you’re feeling and if you’ve mentioned what needs you have in order to feel your best.

While we can’t control how others behave or what they choose to do, if we haven’t spoken up for ourselves in love, then we can’t expect them to automatically know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When we stop being afraid of what could go wrong, we make room to receive what feels so very right. It seems even the best of us can only run from love for so long before we either tire or begin to ask ourselves why.

You tend to always think you’re following your heart but sometimes you follow your fear too. With time and reflection, you tend to learn the difference but the truest way to tell if we’ve learned a particular lesson is if we can change how we react.

You have a huge heart that is capable of so much love, just because you’ve given it to those who didn’t know the value of what they had doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try again. When we learn what we’re worth then we attract those who can see it too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Spoiler alert: life doesn’t go as planned. It seems while obvious this is something that you come back to time and time again.

But often you use it as a reason why it won’t work out in the future instead of seeing that it was only a stepping stone to the present moment.

You can debate love like no other. And part of this argument with yourself (and often your partner) the past comes up as a reason to why you believe it won’t work or in your eyes you’re only destined to get hurt again.

But love will never be logical. Not only will life not go as planned, neither will love but that’s actually the best part because if it did, just think how much you would have missed out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If we only stay focused on what we’re receiving versus what we’re giving them we’ll never find a balance in love.

Yes, it’s important to have reciprocal energy in relationships but that doesn’t mean it's fifty/fifty or tit for tat.

Truly balanced relationships are about giving and receiving in unison so that neither have reason to ever stop and start counting up what is what.

If you’ve been counting, then that’s because you either know the truth or you’re trying to convince yourself otherwise.

But sometimes we also miss a really good thing because we’re expecting our partners to love us in the ways we love them instead of just honoring the ways that they love. Because while our needs are important, the best kind of love meets needs we didn’t even know we had.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Loving despite the risk can only happen when we’ve learned how to properly love ourselves. This is because the love we receive from another will never replace the one that we have to have for ourselves first.

We can’t place ourselves in the hands of another expecting them to fill our cup, because if we’re empty then eventually, we’ll empty our partner no matter how deep their love goes.

This may not sound all that romantic but when we arrive, our lover will have our cup full, then the only thing to do is have both hearts overflow.

Don’t underestimate the importance of the part of love that doesn’t sound like all that fun because exploring your depths will allow you to go to the depths with another.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s a quiet peace around you even if it feels like everything is moving so quickly around you. There’s been a lot of lessons learned in the past year and while it might have taken you longer than most, once you realize where your heart truly is there’s no limit to what you’ll do it follow it.

You might even surprise yourself in the coming weeks at how ready you feel, how sure and positive your choices are, and how easy it all comes together on the outside once you’ve gotten the inside taken care of.

Allow yourself to celebrate the victories of new chapters and dreams achieved even in the midst of endings and challenges in other areas of your life because you deserve to be happy even if others aren’t.

After all, if someone is only conditionally happy or supportive of you then they aren’t really your tribe.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love should be fun. It’s easy to forget this in the midst of the day-to-day routines and challenges that seem to spring up out of nowhere.

But no matter what, our relationship isn’t just the soft place to land after a long day; it should also be the space to laugh and find joy. During the coming weeks enjoy the romance, but don’t forget that love itself should be fun.

Take the time to laugh with your partner, to be silly, to let go of thinking that love should look any specific way, and instead just simply find what feels good to you.

While you’ll still be feeling that seriousness about love energy, it’s also okay to consciously remember that seriously doesn’t mean it can’t be fun at the same time. And no matter how busy we are, we always have time to enjoy not just love, but our lover.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve surprised yourself a lot this year. Everything that you said you’d never do seems you’re signing up for.

This is amazing because not only does it show growth, but it also means that you’ve stopped fighting and instead have surrendered to love.

It’s amazing how different relationships can feel when we stop thinking that it means we’re going to lose our freedom within them.

You’ve done the work to create the space not just for consistent healthy love but also with enough room for it and you to keep growing.

During this next cycle, you may find that even though you can be independent and fine on your own, that you actually prefer the company of your partner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There’s a saying that once a Pisces loves you no other love will ever compare. But you often have to learn to receive this kind of love from another.

Even if it’s fear that prevents you from receiving, you can’t really submerge yourself in love if you’re afraid of losing it or even having it taken away.

During this next cycle, you’ll have the chance to come home to love which also means that you’ll be in your element.

Without love you don’t even feel like yourself and while you have to learn that there’s a difference between the toxic love of extremes and the healthy love of consistency, once you do there's no going back.

But the beautiful thing is that you also don’t want to. Sometimes it really is okay to not look back anymore because you’re not going that way, and this is one of them.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.