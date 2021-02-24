Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

We are open to exploring new things as the Sun in Pisces continues to open our hearts in new ways.

The Pisces Sun will speak to Uranus in Taurus providing ample opportunities to try new adventures in the name of love.

Venus enters the sign of Pisces on Thursday, too.

Venus will be in the sign of Pisces from February 25 to March 21, 2021.

Venus in Pisces is exalted, self-less, giving, and kind.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 25 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are an old soul with empathy and love for all mankind.

You sense things without being told. You need time to process heavy information.

You are all about learning to understand the human experience in an understanding and empathetic way.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include singer/songwriter and former British Beatle musician George Harrison, American actress and comedian Chelsea Handler.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of play and creativity. This is a wonderful time to show a little bit of your personality at work and at home. As spring draws nearer, check out the latest home fashions that are coming out for spring, and if you plan to color your home, plan for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of home, and the family. Making important changes? You may need more time before sharing your plans for the future are with others. This is a great time to calculate some of your important moves without sharing them openly with people who don't need to give their imput.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of communication. Not all things need to be said right away, and you may feel like your words need to have impact and power before they are spoken. This is a time to use your power of observation to read the room. The audience matters, so before you speak candidly, have an idea who you are talking to and prepare. Your point may be received better that way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of money and personality. You can't buy your way to success but you can look the part. Just because you've been working from home doesn't mean you can't dress up each day. Don't be caught off-guard by a last-minute Zoom meeting. Plan for it, and even if you never have to appear on camera today, look selfie-worthy. You'll feel better, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of identity. You have a lot to be confident about, so when your self-esteem seems to take a hit, it's not you, it's the situation. You will have to pull yourself up with a pep talk. But keep things into perspective. The situation is the problem, not you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of hidden enemies. You know when someone isn't being honest with you, and so you are not as likely to let it slide for too much longer. This person may *think* that they have you fooled because of how long you've been letting them go. It may be time to call them out and finally get this energy out of your life. You don't need that level of negativity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of friendships. You are the one that stands out in the crowd right now. People see you as the leader, the king, the one who knows what they want and goes for it. Inside, you may not feel that way, but the vibe is there. Own it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of career, and social status. There are some days when things naturally fall into your lap, and this may be when you get offered that promotion or hear that someone is already thinking that you are slated for success with the company.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of higher learning. If you've been waiting for a scholarship or acceptance letter, don't miss checking your email box, even the spam folder. You might get word that your dream is about to come through. Don't forget to snap it and share the good news on social media.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of shared resources. What you've been waiting for may come through, not to you directly, but via your loved one. You might even be more thankful it has because their generosity doubles your benefit, plus you get to share in their joy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of commitment. You have been distant and not wanting to give up your power, but now it may sound pretty sweet to join forces with a friend or partner to collaborate on a project. If the answer is yes, then say so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo, your sector of daily duties. You don't have to do everything yourself, but you may feel like you need to so that what you want is done exactly how you need. Delegating those details won't work for you right now. Too much is on the line.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.