Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For March 1 - March 7, 2021

Your weekly tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting the first week of March 1-7, 2021.

As we move into the third month of the year, we simultaneously move into new lessons about ourselves.

This week brings on some strong feelings in several of the signs, mainly the idea of self-preservation and the idea of moving forward, rather than backward.

What does your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading have in store for you?

Venus is in Pisces, and this week holds new ideas in terms of love; we will be questioning ourselves on this very topic.

Are we loving the right person, and are we doing our best for them? We'll also be asking ourselves if our role on this planet suits us...are we really cut out for the tasks we give ourselves or are we imposters?

The Tarot is short and to the point; let go of the past. Learn from it, yes, but do not live in it.

There is only one direction, and that is forward. Life is worth living and it's the only way we can experience the greatness of love. Having said that, let's take a look now at the individual readings for each of our zodiac signs.

Weekly tarot card reading for March 1-7, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Swords

During your first week of March, you should be feeling quite confident, if not a bit cold.

This coolness is a result of recently acquired wisdom; you are not in the mood to return to a certain kind of lifestyle - you've learned a few valuable lessons over the last few weeks and it's made you skeptical.

You are not about to be fooled again and you have your eye out for red flags.

When you see one, you move past it, stealthily and with purpose. You know who you are and what you want, and you've made a resolution of sorts that March will be different than February, and you are right.

You walk into this new month with great discernment and knowledge. Your choices will be good ones, smart ones.

Stick to your newfound ability to weed out that which doesn't work for you, and trust your instincts as they seriously DO work for you now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ace of Wands

During this week you are going to find out that you can do things by the rules - and still remain true to yourself, as wacky and nutty as your way maybe. You've always been determined to remain individual; in fact, you can't help it.

In some cases, this has not helped your cause, but now you are realizing that you can have everything you want if you compromise to a degree...you don't have to lose yourself in the process, but you need to understand that sometimes change is a good way to learn essential lessons.

This may translate as an argument at work, one that you'll need to back down from. Notice how backing down doesn't necessarily ruin your life as you expected; also notice how a little compromise will get you what you want in the long run.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seven of Swords, reversed

By the time this week rolls around, you'll have come to terms with the fact that you can't go on like this anymore; you are starting to notice patterns that bring you down.

You spend way too much time being sad, and for no reason - you simply couldn't get yourself out of it, and so you stayed for an extended period of time, in the sadness that made no sense to you.

This is the week where you'll be handed a choice: Start making something of your life from scratch, or go back to pining for the old ways - the ones that never worked for you.

The lesson here for you is that you have to admit you're wrong and that your lifestyle is not working for you.

You need to admit failure so that you can manifest the success you believe you are ready for. It's time, Gemini - you need to catch up to the rest of the world...it's waiting for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Nine of Wands, reversed

You may spend a portion of this week going over a few mistakes you made in the past couple of weeks, especially in terms of paperwork, documents, or taxes.

This might be tax week for you, and while it's not your favorite time of the year, it's the time you need to be paying attention to the work at hand, rather than putting it off yet another week.

The upside is that there's nothing wrong here - you have done the work to make your amends, and all things should go smoothly. What the concern here is, is that you keep putting off the simple work of just collecting the info you need.

You are starting to make a big deal out of a very little issue, and this is turning into apathy and unnecessary laziness.

Do yourself a favor and set a goal for your work to be completed and work towards that goal as if it were a very important thing in your life - because it is, Cancer. Do the work sooner, rather than later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Six of Pentacles

This week is a good one for you, and it will bring you the experience of knowing that your hard work is paying off and that you're in the final stages of some grand renovation.

This could be as obvious as something done in the household, or it could be a renovation of finances, a new job, a new opportunity that comes to you as a reward for your dedicated service.

What you've built will stand, Leo, and that is something you can be proud of. This week you will get to see that you've been right all along and that your instincts were on the money.

This will also bring you a sense of respect - you will see it in others, and while it might bring on a bit of an ego-trip, it will be worthwhile, because the truth is - you did a good job at whatever it is you worked so hard to achieve. Good for you, Leo - enjoy your productive, satisfying week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ten of Wands

It's all on you, this week, Virgo, and that means that there's a door of opportunity waiting for you to open...will you be brave enough to take a chance on something you aren't sure of?

Have you thought that maybe this time, your fear of the unknown may have hindered your progress and that now, it's time to just take a risk and jump on in?

You always attract opportunities, Virgo - and most of the time, you pass on them because you are too scared to be involved in things that you can't predict, and that has taken away from your life in general.

This desire for ultimate safety has given you a life of fear; you are way too skittish about new situations, and though you do not like change - it's on you to make a change now and then, for the sake of knowledge and progress.

Are you really content to do nothing? This week gives you the opportunity to do something entirely new and promising. Will you do it? That remains to be seen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Five of Cups

Love will play a prominent role in this week's adventures, Libra. You may be a person in love, right now. If this is so, the cards are telling you that you're a bit smitten - but that you're also driving yourself crazy for this person.

If you're not in love, you may find that an old love interest is a little too much on your mind and that you're spending way too much time thinking about them.

All in all, it's not an overbearing feeling and you will get past it, however, the lesson here is about remembering what is good in the people you love, and not spending too much time going over what you think is wrong with them.

Nobody likes a judge in the court of love, and you may need to back off a bit with your judgment calls. Yes, your ideas are valid, but they're not the only ones around.

Try to spend some time this week open to the idea that you may not always be 100% right about everything, and learn that love is also here to teach you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Three of Swords, reversed

The week has plenty of meaningless gossip ahead for you to either participate in or leave to the fools who start it. It's all about how much you engage with idiots, this week, Scorpio.

Do you really need to fend for yourself when you've been accused of something so beneath you, so stupid? This is about allowing yourself to get too involved in other people's nonsense as if there's a point to it.

There is no point, and if you do decide that those who do and say nasty things are the folks you simply cannot resist having something to do with, then, by all means, go ahead and knock yourself out.

That's all you'll get out of it; wasted time on topics you have no interest in. Do yourself a favor and ignore the opinions of others, don't take the bait when it's dangling before your very eyes, and be prepared to walk away.

You are better than this, Scorpio - let those who have nothing better to do than destroy things do their worst - without you involved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Four of Swords, reversed

Some days you eat the bear, and some days the bear eats you, as they say. This week, it's you who is eating the bear, Sagittarius, and that should come as too much of a surprise for you as you've been in this position before.

You used to think of yourself as cold, perhaps unfeeling until you realized that what you're really doing is self-protecting.

Self-protection is the theme of the week, and if it means you need to either pull away from a negative force or go out of your way to BE the negative force - it's what's necessary this week for your mental health.

You have come to trust yourself - you know that you can no longer take abuse; you're no one's doormat and if it takes harsh words or a wall of silence to make your point, then so be it. This week is about boundaries and knowing where to draw the line.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Three of Wands, reversed

You might experience one of those "back to the drawing board" weeks, this week, Capricorn. Seems that your brainstorming ideas may just be leading you the wrong way, and hopefully, you'll catch that this week.

Your group efforts may have to be slimmed down, as there are at least two other people involved with your projects that are not really helping...and that also means that you may have to confront them.

Confrontation isn't your favorite pastime, but you have certainly had to do it many times in the past - and it works. You have your confrontational skill and it rarely hurts anyone's feelings.

What is needed, however, is the decision to remove someone who isn't working out. There's just too much going on and so very little of it is necessary. Try to weed out the bad apples if you are serious about the work you do and the reality of its progress.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): King of Wands

Anticipate being looked up to this week, Aquarius. You are the Wise Person of the Week, and everyone is going to come to you to ask you for advice.

This means, friends, family, co-workers, AND strangers. You've got that magic crown on, and for some reason, you're very impressive; the answers come to you very easily, and this excites people and makes them want to trust you.

That's a good thing because you are trustworthy and honorable. In terms of your own personal decisions, use your gut and always go for the right thing.

It may feel like a very righteous week for you, and the respect you'll be getting will feel like a soothing balm, as you've not been feeling all that well as of lately.

This kind of week may end up working for you in terms of bringing you back to your old self, as well as adding to the radiance of your health and well-being.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Wands, reversed

This card, much like the Wheel of Fortune in the Tarot deck, is all about opportunity and how you handle it.

In this case, you can move forward - or backward, and because the card is reversed, there's a good chance you'll be moving backward.

You aren't convinced that what you're doing at present is the right way to handle things, and that's put a tremendous amount of doubt into your mind.

You may spend a portion of this week backtracking over things you find to be mistakes - what that will end up doing is wasting your time.

You can't redo the past, Pisces, and spending time ruminating over past experiences isn't really bringing new momentum into your life.

You can spin this wheel forward; you aren't locked into some fate that depends on rehashing the past over and over.

Step into this week with a fresh sense of courage and power - you DO have that choice.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.