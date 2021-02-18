Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun is officially in the zodiac sign Pisces, with the Moon leaving Taurus to enter Gemini at 11:02 a.m. EST.

The First Quarter Moon takes place at 1:46 p.m., EST.

The new solar season has begun, but Pisces season marks the end of the 2020 astrological season when the new year begins with Aries on March 21.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 19 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are a gentle, soft-spoken person who needs space and regular time to yourself.

You are spiritually focused and an intuitive personality type..

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include British singer and songwriter, Henry 'Seal' Olusegun Adeola Samuel and American actress Justine Bateman.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication.

Don't procrastinate when it comes to sending important mail, packages or correspondence, and if you are sending something through the postal service, insurance is not a bad idea during this time.

Be courteous and cautious when in a crowd as eavesdropping can lead to gossip about matters you wish to conceal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money. Avoid overspending when online shopping.

Make smart investments such as repairs to vehicles or updates and upgrades to subscriptions involving technology.

Double-check money transfers before hitting send.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity.

Update your security, passwords, and any type of access where breaches could take place.

If you receive a suspicious phone call that sounds spammy, listen to your gut and hang up.

Be sure to get your driver's license, auto tags, and passports up-to-date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Avoid people who like to gossip, and if a situation seems contentious bow out nicely.

You may be asked to defend a position, but it's not necessary.

Stick to your convictions, and stay focused on what you can do, not what you think you need to do to please others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

It's a great day for online networking, joining or renewing memberships.

You may meet someone through a friend unexpectedly. Catch up with an old friend. An X may come back into the picture for reconciliation or to catch up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of social status and career.

Follow up on job interviews, leads or email communications where delays have taken place.

If you've are interested in a job transfer, now is a good time to put your feelers out to see what's available.

Put your best effort into business dealings, especially when collaborating with authority figures.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of beliefs.

Doubts or questions about your spirituality can come into play.

Spend time reading, searching or participating in a healing or grounding ritual.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. Take initiative and ask for things you need.

Look into grants, scholarships or other forms of money that may be accessible for business or going-back-to-school.

A partner may receive a gift where you also benefit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment.

A relationship may change in a positive way.

You may feel a connection to someone that reveals a potential future or collaborative opportunity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties.

A change in routine may be required. Aim to look at new ways of incorporating healthy choices into your lifestyle.

Diet or exercise routines can be improved. Focus on more movement and being mindful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

You are easily inspired and things with color spark interest. Wear red. Do something fun and artful.

Plan a new weekend painting project. Spend time indoors working on photography projects.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family.

A relative or loved one could need your assistance in moving or planning an upcoming event.

You may have some tension with an authority figure over a misunderstanding. Keep the routine. Aim for comfort foods and simple pleasures.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.