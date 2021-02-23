Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 24, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 24, 2021.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces, a dreamy and spiritual location for this luminary.

It's a wonderful time to explore tarot, astrology, and the occult.

The Moon will leave Cancer and enter Leo, which brings attention to The Sun tarot card.

The next few days are positive for doing things that set you apart from the crowd.

The numerology for Wednesday is the Life Path 4, the Manager, which means that it's important to take into account how time is spent and where resources are going.

Don't rush things if you can, is the overall message.

Note your spiritual path, remain positive and take time to figure things out before taking action.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Don't fear that you're missing out. You have a divine purpose that no one can take from you. There is plenty of opportunities to go around.

You don't need to worry that what you want will run out because if it does then that was not meant for you.

It's your uniqueness that will bring things to you, and what will keep it there for you, not only when the timing is right but always. The world is full of limitless abundance.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Fear has a funny way of making you feel like you can't escape a bad situation, but the truth is that maybe this will take time (more than you hoped it would) and a strategy.

You may need to take a step back and breathe in a sigh to calm your mind. You might see things better when you relax a bit.

The door you need to open may be invisible due to the stress you feel. Once your mind is clear, you'll spot it easily.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

So you ended up blowing your cool and letting someone have a piece of your mind. You might have burned a bridge, but you can also rebuild it.

It takes a huge amount of courage to admit you were out of line. You might feel that swallowing your pride in front of someone is more than you can stand.

You don't have to say it to them, but you can admit to your higher power to do better, and then move on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You were robbed of your peace of mind. You were not given the respect that you deserved, and that is not OK.

You have a right to feel upset, but you can also take this as an opportunity to be the bigger person. Allow yourself to learn from the experience.

Give yourself permission to grow instead of letting someone else cause you to feel bottomed out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

When you find yourself grasping for straws and trying to control people, places, situations, or things, you find that life is not really all that happy. It's scary to let the world go at its own pace.

But, the beauty of learning the gift of release is that you build trust within your heart.

You can learn that the Universe won't drop you on your head when life spirals out of control. You'll see that despite all that you fear, you're in safe hands.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

You are becoming more aware of what you like and what you don't like, and this is the start of a new, amazing adventure where you can pick your paths and do things that align with your inner truth.

Yes, it's sad to see things that you once loved only visible in your rearview mirror, but how exciting is it to see everything you've ever wanted right before you for the rest of your life!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you start to make decisions, whether out of ignorance or out of desire, you see things differently. You have no longer allowed naivete to be your guide.

You choose to let your joy and happiness be the light of your life and the reason why you move forward. You can fall in love with this life you are creating one choice at a time, but you have to start somewhere.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

You are making climbing the ladder of success, and you've had to step on a few toes to get there.

You may not even know how you survived this long. You worked super hard, and to others, it may have even looked easy.

To remain at the top will require you to continue to persist with the same level of tenacity. Just because you made it to your goal doesn't mean that this journey is over.

It means that it's just getting started and you have to be the warrior in your own life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're doing way too much work, now, and you have to let some of this go or you'll just exhaust yourself and get any where fast. You have thought that this is the only way, but it's not.

The truth is even if you focused on one thing only for a little while, you'd still find success - perhaps even more than you thought you'd find doing a bunch of little things each day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You appreciate the things you have in your life. That's why when you sense someone having an entitlement attitude you get upset and even mad.

You can't change the way others think, even if you tried, but you can use your life as a model for good living, and hopefully, they will catch on to what you're doing and increase their awareness, perhaps even improving.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are filled with life and a desire to do things that you haven't done. You see the world as a map of opportunity that you'd like to explore.

You may not know where to start right now, but you can live in this moment and do the best that you can. Set goals. Make dreams, and enjoy yourself all the way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You don't have to succumb to a mindset that is hurtful to you in the long run.

You have the ability to choose otherwise, even if it is hard. You may smell your own weakness right now, and that is what's scaring you the most.

But remember, seeing things as they are is the first step toward healing. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.

You're almost across this threshold of pain and on to your new life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.