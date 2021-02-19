Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, February 22-28, 2021

Your love horoscope for the week is here for all zodiac signs from February 15-21, 2021, and while there is a lot of passion in the week ahead, there's also a lot of chances to step into those new chapters we’ve worked so hard for.

There is an air of seriousness in the week ahead as Mercury is now direct and we’re feeling an urgency to get down to business. We can talk about changing our lives all we want but in order to actually do it, we need to get real about it.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

We are less likely to make excuses and more likely to conquer the challenges that lie between us and the lives that we’re trying to create but that doesn’t mean it’s all going to happen overnight.

This week we are still within the Saturn Uranus Square that is going to dominate our energy for most of the year.

It occurs twice this year; the first was last week and the second is in June while the third isn’t until 2022.

There are progressions to change, phases even, so while we can’t expect the world to change overnight we can slowly start to take those big steps, especially when they present themselves.

With the Full Moon at the end of the week, we will see a fruition point on a particular part of our journey that goes back to the August Virgo New Moon on the 18th.

Reflect back to that time and anything love that was just beginning, or that you asked for more clarity on.

Now as the Full Moon dawns, it’s clear that while changing our lives is a big deal - the first and most important part is knowing what needs to change.

Key astrological transits this week that affect your love horoscope:

February 22 — Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus

This longer transit affects serious relationships and commitments.

It's the first of three ending in 2022 which will settle past karmic debt and initiate a new beginning in love and in our life path, one of the most influential transits of the year.

February 23 — Mars in Taurus Trine Pluto in Capricorn

A very passionate and charismatic transit resulting in feeling and appearing more attractive, intense feelings and actions, fated events.

February 25 — Sun in Pisces Sextile Uranus in Taurus

Expect excitement and motivation about unexpected changes and events, big life moments such as love commitments, engagements, moving in and others are possible around this time, feeling freer to follow our hearts and caring less about what others think.

Venus Enters Pisces

Venus, the planet of love enters the most romantic sign of the zodiac meaning our relationships and desires get turned up and turned on, romance, love, and fate are all in play with this transit, believing in love and a return to hope.

February 26 — Jupiter in Aquarius Trine North Node in Gemini

Life-changing direction and events, expect the unexpected, things may move more quickly around this time, trust is key for the abundance coming in.

February 27 — Full Moon in Virgo

Events that began August 18th, 2020 will come to fruition, highlighting the healing effects of love, feeling ready to move on or begin new, desiring to leave the past behind

Here's your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, February 22 through Friday, February 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week could bring a much-needed but not wanted reality check. Watch for tempers boiling over and avoiding what needs to be dealt with.

Underneath all the turmoil and possible drama is a very real reason as to why things have happened as they have.

Instead of getting concerned with the anger or the actions of others look for the truth and recognize that no matter how much you want to you can’t control everything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things don’t happen as we want them to, but as we need them to. When we resist that, we cause ourselves more difficulties than necessary.

Having a plan and vision when it comes to happily ever after is a great blueprint but remember to be flexible in the building of it.

The more we sometimes cling to specifics the more challenges we create.

Be prepared this week for a change that will affect your overall vision, with a different lens you might just be able to see how amazing it is when things don’t work out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As you come face-to-face with your own demons, you’re more able to face those belonging to your lover. Unrealistic expectations are sometimes camouflaged as standing up for our needs.

Remember that every relationship needs some give and that there is a fine line between not having our needs met and setting the bar so high on purpose so they can’t be met.

We can self-protect ourselves in a variety of ways and not all are healthy. This week will bring a shift of focus onto yourself and how you feel about yourself, remember to not discount the truth just because it’s uncomfortable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your nesting vibes will be high this week as it feels like you just may have everything you need at least for the time being. It seems you are always trying to balance how much it is to focus on yourself versus your relationship.

Worrying over how to make yourself happier and complete is understandable but realizing you can’t do that for your partner is a valuable lesson that you often need to learn.

This week enjoy caring and loving your partner or love interest, but not to the point where you solve all their problems for them. They are responsible for their healing just as you are, remember this, and you’ll also learn what balance truly is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week there is an important distinction between impulsivity and passion. Sometimes it just depends on if it’s the opinion of others or your truth.

There is no reason to waste time this week on love. If you’re not feeling it, if you’re not really in it, then there’s no reason to put off the inevitable but this may come across as impulsiveness to others.

You usually care more about what others think about your decisions than you admit, but this next chapter of your life needs to be about you and what you really want. Let your passion and your heart lead you this week because the only opinion that really matters is yours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Things always happen exactly as they’re meant to, and you just may finally see movement on something you’ve given up hope in. Let life surprise you this week.

Let go of the reigns and the idea that if an unexpected love or detour comes in, it doesn’t have to be a bad thing. But you also have to recognize that there is no such thing as the perfect love or partner.

Look for what’s real instead of what’s shiny and new. The next best thing isn’t always our next partner but in what we have once we have shifted the lens that we’re viewing it through.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

We can’t very well be expected to know how to be in a partnership if we’re not at peace with ourselves. Even if you put on that show for others, there’s a difference between feeling it and being it.

There is always a desire for a true partnership in your relationship, but if you’re at war with yourself over what you want or even who you are, then there’s no way to be able to work with another in harmony.

This week could reveal where you need to forgive yourself and make peace with the parts of you that wish was different. Be upfront with any love interests this week, because this may be a week you just need to focus on yourself before you can focus on an ‘us’.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s going to be a week that you’ll be having difficulty tearing yourself out of the bedroom.

If you’re going to have a problem this is a great one to have, but just be mindful that you’re not using your extracurricular activities as a way to not actually deal with your problems or feelings.

At times you can dismiss or try to bury feelings that aren’t convenient to deal with, or that you worry will ruin the good you’re experiencing.

This is a week when it’s all going to come out though, whether you plan it or not. Enjoy private time with your lover but remember you should be able to trust your truth with them, not just your body.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s likely an undercurrent of pressure this week that may just end up being the fuel you’ve needed to take that next step.

A lot has changed in your life over the past six months, but you’re also nowhere near done.

The question this week is “What are you waiting for?”. You sometimes struggle with thinking that life will automatically be easier or better in the future as a reason for not taking action now, but the only way that dream of someday will come true is if we make the most of today.

Lean into where you feel that squeeze and into all of the uncomfortable emotions that come up because they are the lighthouse guiding you to where you’re meant to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There’s a levelness that you’re feeling this week that may unsettle you because it’s been a long time since you felt like this. As much as you sometimes get used to feeling like you have to work or struggle for love, you also need to learn to enjoy it when it freely comes.

There are still mountains to climb, but this week it’s okay to pause and enjoy the rewards for the work that you’ve already done.

Don’t let the work that always exists in life take you away from appreciating it when everything just feels good. Take time off from those tasks that drain you this week and simply make time to appreciate some quality time with your lover.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the week to make some of those big moves that you’ve been plotting. Even though it hasn’t been about waiting for a so-called perfect time for you there has been a sense of not being sure when everything would come together.

As the week progresses, you’ll see that not only have you healed from that heartbreak you never thought you would, but you’re also feeling more ready for what’s next on the horizon-including that next great love, or that brand-new phase in an existing relationship.

Let yourself grow into all the places you’ve ever dreamed of, especially when the Universe is giving you the green light to do so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

We only know that we’ve really healed once we’re actually doing things differently. As a feeling sign, you have mastered the heart, but the mind is something that often gets carried away with its own agenda.

But as you’ve grown you’ve also learned how to discern what thoughts are real and what isn’t. This is one of the hallmarks of growth, especially in relationships-but it doesn’t stop there.

You also need to be able to express yourself, stating your needs and your truth to your partner. One of your struggles is that because you’re so intuitive you often expect your partner to be as well, but because one of your lessons is to be an advocate for your own needs. You still need to speak up.

It’s not enough to just feel like things will be different this time, you actually need to make them different.

