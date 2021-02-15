Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 16, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

We all have a breaking point, and we are reaching a limit each day.

We are just one day from the first of a three-part Saturn/Uranus squares where we feel the burden of our responsibilities to others and a desire to abandon ship and be free.

RELATED: Horoscope For Tomorrow, February 16, 2021 The truth is that we need both of these tension points in our love life. We need Saturn as it reminds us that love is enough but not sufficient to pay bills and do the things that must be done each day. We need Uranus telling us to break free too, because it's healthy to have personal space and to maintain a semblance of autonomy, no matter how tightly woven our love bonds are. Awareness of both will continue to grow as Saturn in Aquarius squares with Uranus in Taurus throughout this year. The goal is to find a balance where you can have the benefit of both in a harmonious way while in a relationship with another.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your friendships can strike a nerve that spawns a series of thoughts and personal evaluation.

Retrograde Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of friendships and this grows the role that they play in your life.

This is a time where you can really see who these people are and how they impact you in big and small ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may not be where you hoped, but this can be for a variety of reasons that extend beyond choice.

You may have made decisions for the sake of your family or the pandemic could have caused a setback.

Retrograde Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of social status, so this is a good time for review.

Even if you just sit with a helpful listener who hears what you have to say, vent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are absolutes, and then there are times when your truth feels more like it's evolving.

You may feel like withdrawing from a conversation in order to get lost in your thoughts. You are introspective and self-evaluating right now.

This can be a season of change and personal seeking that impacts or strengthens your faith in god, a higher power, and loving relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Retrograde Mercury joins hands with Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of secrets. A small secret can feel big, even malicious or hurtful during this time.

You may feel like pulling away when you sense someone isn't being as transparent as you wanted.

But, look within at how you're reacting. What's the fear? Ask yourself so you can use this time to learn about yourself, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Retrograde Mercury works with Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of commitment.

You may not be ready for love - at least not on a big level.

You are possibly toying with the idea that a relationship is right for you now, but there are lots of feelings that come up with the word 'forever'. Just don't dismiss it all right away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you do too much for people who don't show their appreciation or don't even seem to notice how much you try.

Retrograde Mercury activates Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of daily duties, and so you may want to look at the big picture.

Ask yourself why you do the things you do if you're starting to feel resentful. Perhaps your expectations are also leading you to take things in the wrong way, and it's time to adjust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

To be creative, you'll want to also feel rested. You may be tired and it inhibits your ability to be there for yourself and for others.

While retrograde Mercury speaks to Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of creativity, call a time-out.

Give yourself permission to do nothing if you can. Spend the day in bed relaxing or in your most comfortable clothes enjoying some serenity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Retrograde Mercury conj Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of home and the family.

You may feel strongly about how your relatives decide to do things, and it can cause problems if you're not all in agreement, but their choices affect you adversely. It's a good time for you to set some important boundaries.

You have a right to make changes in your life, even if it feels like waves will be created among your loved ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Retrograde Mercury speaks with Jupiter in Aquarius in your solar house of communication.

This is a time when you can go over old journals, books, and notes you've made over the course of this year about love, relationships, and even friends.

Clear out old emails, text messages, and chats that you no longer need on your phone or remind you of unpleasantries.

Start working on cleaning the slate so you can have a clear mind that focuses on better things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may be feeling optimistic about all your blessings. It's been a long time since you've felt good about what you have.

Take a personal inventory of all your blessings during this retrograde Mercury/Jupiter conjunction.

While happening in the zodiac sign of Aquarius knowing what you have can help you to break free from thinking that others have it better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are growing more conscious of what it is that you do. It's so easy to point the finger and blame others for things that have gone wrong in your life.

But, look at your role in the matter, too. How have you contributed to the problem?

While you may not be able to see things clearly yet, retrograde Mercury working with Jupiter in Aquarius can bring situations to light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Healing comes from within, and while retrograde Mercury conjuncts Jupiter in Aquarius - your solar house of what you need to work on from the past - you can get a screenshot of your personal flaws and work on them.

This can involve difficult realizations but also bring you to resolutions that are long overdue.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.