Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

We are driven to accomplish things for the sake of ourselves and for others while the Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries.

But, change is never easy, and on Tuesday Mars in grounded Taurus works strongly with Venus in Aquarius making it necessary to create waves.

The planet Mars is associated with masculine energy, war, and putting the self first in astrology.

Mars in Taurus can be a little cutthroat when it comes to getting what it wants, especially when opposition seems to stand in the way.

The best thing to do on Tuesday is to lean on your highest expression of self.

Being aware of who and what you want to be when your worst rears its head can help battle the negative potential for Tuesday's energy.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 16 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are easy to relate to and people find you approachable and kind. You have a big heart, and your feelings can be hurt easily without you letting people know.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd, Italian motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, and German-born spiritual writer Eckhart Tolle.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to friendships and your personal life. You act as the initiator and your relationships.

You may be motivating others and pioneering a project with the anticipation that your friends will also benefit.

It's a good time to do charity work and also to participate in team projects.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to the past and your money sector.

You making a sudden windfall of money or someone that owes you will come back to repay. This is a good time to look at any type of volatile investments that you have made to see if they have ground.

This is also a good time for you to look at what you have and take inventory of your assets.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to your friendships and your career sector.

Get your networking done and reach out to Friend to make work in the same field as you do and can help you to either find out new information, advice, or give you tips that can help improve what you're doing now in your career.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to social status and your house of secrets. Someone has been gossiping about you chances are the information will come around.

This is a good time to do some repairs of any slander, or miss doing by the part of individuals you have trust.

If you don't do it periodically, it's a good time to ask her just check out what is referred to on social media to make sure that anything you don't want out there in the world is cleaned up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to beliefs and your house of partnerships.

It's best to do business with people who think similar to you, but a good debate camp card so much harm.

If you are in a situation where are you and a particular business associate don't see eye to eye, try to figure out a way to create harmony during times of tension.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to resources and your house of pets.

If you have thought about adopting or fostering an animal in your home, this is a wonderful time for you to look at that option.

If you don't have space to help animals in it, you can donate gently used towels or blankets and things that you know can be helpful to organizations that take care of pets in crisis.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to commitments and your house of fun.

Try not to take things so seriously, instead, go with the flow.

Enjoy the process more than the goal, and remember to smile, laugh, and embrace your goofy side.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to health and your house of home.

This is a great time to start working on a home-based gym setup or to make use of any programs you've purchased that involved fitness and health.

You might enjoy making a weekly menu of healthier food options or downloading a free app to help you track your diet and health-related activities so you stay on task.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to play and your house of communication.

State what it is that you need and remember that sometimes you have to make things up as you go along.

If you've been feeling like you're ready to just try something new for the sake of a good time, it doesn't have to be a completely structured outing. Wing it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to authority figures and your house of personal property.

It's a good day for looking into what's involved in pulling permits or getting important paperwork processed.

If you have to appeal a decision or submit forms for billing or make essential updates, this is a good time to make a list of what you need to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to travel and your house of self.

You might not be ready to take a trip just yet due to the current pandemic, but you can drive to a park, the ocean or to a place in nature that allows you to feel as though you've visited someplace new.

Don't forget to take your camera with you to take photos to share with friends and family on your social media.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Aries Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius, bringing energy to money and your house of enemies.

It's not advisable to make decisions with a friend when it comes to money right now.

Even if you want to help, if your instincts are telling you it's a bad time or you'd be enabling, then listen to your gut.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.