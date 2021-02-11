Love Horoscope For Friday, February 12, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Moon leaves Aquarius to enter emotional Pisces, and feelings are strongly felt in your love horoscope this month.

There's underlying tension perpetuating love overall for many zodiac signs that stem from Venus and Mars, and no, it's not you imagining it. It's really there.

Venus is in Aquarius, and her 'let your freak flag fly' energy is squaring possessive Mars in stoic Taurus who sometimes feels threatened by this expressive, non-conforming expression of love.

Uranus rules Aquarius, and it pushes against Mars in Taurus saying that it's okay to be intensely open when it comes to love.

This continues for a little while longer, and Mars in Taurus has an impact on several other planets, too.

Mars squares the Sun, and it also has a harsh conversation called Jupiter.

It harmonizes with Pluto ready to get to work while it is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which means change is inevitable... and when things change and love's involved it can feel scary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It can be easy to get caught up in a fantasy if you're not careful. Your dreams are to feel stable and secure with a little bit of passion in your life.

So, even though you may feel drawn toward a new lover or an X who has returned with a sincere apology, be mindful of what you really want in the long run - both feet on the ground and your heart in stable hands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You attract what you want with a spirit of charity and goodness. Your love grows in big ways.

You can see the good in everyone without really trying too hard.

This is a powerful time for you to push positive change in your life and your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What you feel in your heart may be a great mystery to the one you love.

Even though you think that they already know how much you care, it can be so sweet to hear it from you directly.

Say something that reveals what you have been thinking and feeling to brighten your loved one's day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun and the Moon continue to work together and they bring amazingly positive energy to your love life.

Your heart and mind are balanced right now, which makes this a great time for you to make important relationship decisions.

Things come to you naturally. It doesn't even have to be a struggle to ask for what you need and get it from your mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Home is meant to feel like a safe place for you to be. You may feel that there's a lot of tension going on, and it's wearing you down.

This is a season of change, so don't run away from the problems you face. Try to be brave and face them with honesty and courage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a lot to say and you need to be heard. But sometimes people can't understand what you mean because you're not speaking their love language.

Try to connect with your partner in a way that they understand you better.

Seek out how to compromise so you can get your point across. Love is worth the sacrifice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your desire to enjoy love and life is continuing to grow.

Appreciate the romance that's coming into your life. Give yourself a moment to pause and count your mini blessings.

Even if it's having a best friend that sends you a good morning text or a partner who lets you hog the pillows at night.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance is meant to be risky. Dreams of love are hard to describe, so you make them into a reality by living a life that makes the most sense for you.

Don't wait to do things tomorrow. You can do little things each day to create the happiness you crave.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You desire more than you thought you could have because your dreams of love are so real to you.

Be truthful about your need to be loved by someone.

If you deny that you need someone as much as they need you it could push them away.

Let yourself be vulernable. It's OK to be needy when you're falling in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Try to avoid drama at all costs. Sometimes people confuse anger with love, but you know better.

When you see things escalating in a relationship take a step back. It's not healthy.

You don't have to work it out while the tension is high. Wait for things to cool down and then talk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know what you need, and there's no reason to compromise your integrity.

You have to set a standard for yourself when it comes to love. No one else is going to do this for you.

This is your decision to make. Don't give away your power to anyone, especially if you feel like it's going to be in the wrong hands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You need to let them know you're bothered with what's happening. It's not easy to share what you have been feeling.

But hiding behind a smile won't make this problem go away.

It's not easy to say things that you know can hurt, but it's important for you to clear the negative energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.