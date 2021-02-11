Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 12, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 12, 2021.

Friday encourages soul-searching and looking within while taking into consideration the world without.

On Friday, the numerology of the day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

A good leader has a healthy balance of logic and intuition.

As the weekend kicks off with the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces you can connect with your sweeter, more sensitive side.

Pisces is the koi or two fish. The glyph of Pisces reveals the connectedness of one phase to the next.

It's the end of a cycle in astrology, but it also indicates that we are preparing to start something new.

The Moon in Pisces can heighten your natural psychic abilities, which means it's also a great time to study the tarot.

The tarot for Pisces is the Moon card.

The Moon tarot card is symbolic of your spiritual nature.

Sometimes this is crystal clear and you can hear your inner voice without a doubt.

But fear can crowd the message from time-to-time.

You may feel uncertain or doubt what you feel, and this is also the negative description of the Moon tarot card.

On Friday while the Moon is in Pisces, spend some time in meditation, soul-searching and trying to fine-tune your ear to your inner voice.

Search for clarity in the little things and trust yourself when you feel ready to start something new, perhaps not this weekend but when the Moon enters Aries on Monday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, February 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Hanged Man

Aren't you tired of waiting for an answer? It's not like you to give so much time and patience to a person than you have already.

You may feel stuck or that you need to do things this way, but maybe not.

It might be time to set a date and time for when you'll wait. Then, proceed and do what it is you think you have to do .

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Five of Cups

These are changing times, and no one likes having their moment in the Sun controlled by things that are spiraling to who knows where, right?

Your stubborn side may be digging your heels into the sand refusing to go with the flow.

Who can blame you? This isn't what you want, so let the buck stop with you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Two of Wands

Decisions, decisions. You have something you need to decide on and you're trying so hard to weigh the pros and cons.

Make a snap decision. You just have to start somewhere and then see where things go to know when you're in wrong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Chariot

So you want to throw in the towel and give up. But you're not a quitter.

Make a decision that you'll stick around to see the end of this project through.

If not for any other reason other than you are exercising your highest level of integrity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Death

It feels like the end, but really closure is more like an invitation to a beginning. Something wonderful is going to come your way.

Of course, you're feeling sad about the idea that what you have now won't be there for you to enjoy any longer.

But this next journey will help you see that everything you waited for was worth your losses.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Six of Swords

You're learning to care for yourself a little more each day.

When you put people and their wants or needs in front of your own for so long you can feel guilty for even thinking this way.

But it's not selfish to take care of your needs first. In fact, it's healthy and a sign that you respect your time and energy. You see your value.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Hierophant

You're going against a lot of rules right now, and it's going to require more from you than you usually give.

However, you'll learn a lot about why these rules are there, but also you'll be able to explain why they no longer work in a way that wins people over.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon

This is a spiritual season of time for you. To honor it.

Spend a little time each day doing some meditation, prayer, and intention setting.

Get into your thoughts and try to connect with your soul through writing, journaling, and quiet contemplation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Queen of Wands

You know your stuff, so own that you do. You don't have to apologize for being knowledgeable or having more experience than others who are working to get to where you are right now.

You can encourage them or say that you're there to help, but do not say sorry because you made it further along in your career. Instead, be a leader and show the way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Page of Pentacles

Sometimes it takes a college degree to get a job. You may be searching to see all the avenues that you can try to get into a particular field of interest.

But, don't totally write off going back to school. It may be expensive but if that's the only way, and you really want it, then follow your dreams.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ace of Wands

No one is going to hand you something you want on a silver platter.

You have to show up and be there to get the opportunity.

So, even if you fear that your big win is a mile away, act as if you've already received it by doing the work each day. Use the law of attraction to call your vision to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Eight of Pentacles

You need to be all in or all out. You can't be wishy-washy right now.

That's never going to get you to where you want to be. You have to be sure that this is what you want. Be fully committed.

