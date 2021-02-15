Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 16, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 16, 2021.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius who often is described as the innovator who does things differently.

The Sun reminds us to follow our hearts and to listen to what our instincts say is right for this time.

The numerology of Tuesday comes with changing energy that can be both painful and exciting all at the same time.

The numerology of Tuesday is a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker, which sometimes can feel random, sporadic, and unfocused.

Change can help you make a clean break from what no longer works for you starting on Tuesday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seven of Wands

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ace of Pentacles

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ten of Pentacles

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wheel of Fortune

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ace of Swords

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eight of Wands

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Two of Swords

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Three of Cups

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Fool

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Six of Cups

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Five of Cups

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Six of Pentacles

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.