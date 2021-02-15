Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 16, 2021

Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 16, 2021
Editor
Zodiac
Feb 15, 2021, 15:00 EST

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 16, 2021.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius who often is described as the innovator who does things differently.

The Sun reminds us to follow our hearts and to listen to what our instincts say is right for this time.

RELATED: Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The numerology of Tuesday comes with changing energy that can be both painful and exciting all at the same time.

The numerology of Tuesday is a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker, which sometimes can feel random, sporadic, and unfocused.

Change can help you make a clean break from what no longer works for you starting on Tuesday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Aries

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seven of Wands

Taurus

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ace of Pentacles

Gemini

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ten of Pentacles

Cancer

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wheel of Fortune

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
Leo

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ace of Swords

Virgo

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eight of Wands

Libra

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Two of Swords

Scorpio

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Three of Cups

Sagittarius

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Fool

Capricorn

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Six of Cups

Aquarius

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Five of Cups

Pisces

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Six of Pentacles

Trending on YourTango:

Which Zodiac Sign Should You Marry?
The Toxic Person You NEED To Avoid, According To Your Zodiac Sign
The PERFECT Guy For Your Personality Type, By Zodiac Sign
The Absolute Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.