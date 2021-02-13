Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 14, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 14, 2021.

It's a perfect day for cutting out Valentine's hearts and baking some homemade goodness.

If you're single, in a relationship or doing a Galentine's Day with your friends Sunday is perfect for having some fun.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

3s love to craft, have fun, and use their imagination.

The Moon will spend the day in lively Aries.

So, whatever you do try something that you can complete in a shorter period of time.

Aries Moon energy can bore easily, so it's not the best time to tackle a long-term project if you just want to enjoy some fun and move along to the next thing.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ten of Cups

It's Valentine's Day, so love yourself! There are a lot of reasons for you to celebrate. You have learned that happiness resides within you, and if you truly want to have all your hopes and dreams come true, it depends on you to get them - no one else.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Page of Swords

You *do* have a backbone. Even if no one else seems to agree with your idea, that doesn't mean you have to give it up.

You may need to dig your heels into the sand and resist the naysayers.

Work hard to prove yourself, and let the results speak for themselves.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ten of Swords

You didn't need that friend anyway.

When someone betrays your trust so badly that they use your weakness against you. it is hard to feel like you can trust anyone else again.

This is going to take some time because you feel so wounded. But, don't let someone else's bad character make you question your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ace of Cups

Take some time for yourself today.

You deserve a little bit of tender loving care.

Treat yourself in a way that you would want someone to treat you especially if you had a long week.

Take things slow and don't rush unless you absolutely have to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Seven of Cups

You are between ideas and this can where creativity takes root. However, give yourself a deadline on when you will begin.

Do not linger too long hoping things will happen for you. As always, it's you who determines your destiny.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Star

It doesn't hurt that you received a little bit of extra help from the powers that be. Participate in prayer and ask for things that you need.

If you do not have a spiritual practice, get back into one. Ask the universe to give you guidance along your path, and see what happens.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Tower

You can do all things correctly and plan every detail but sometimes life just decides it's going to throw a monkey wrench into your day.

You will want to act with grace towards others including yourself.

Somethings you just can't plan for and this is one of those times.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Nine of Cups

When dealing with an emotionally difficult person it can feel it so the world is gone insane.

You have very little control over how others think and feel, but you do have the ability to make a decision about what your reaction will be.

If you can distance yourself from the problem and emotionally from the situation, so it's not to increase the drama.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Queen of Cups

Give yourself some time to think, as there are things that the universe does when you're silent.

There's a sweet little voice inside of you that is always there for you when you need it.

However, if you are filling your day full of noise and chaos you will not be able to hear it loud and clear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Hanged Man

You have been waiting around too long for something important to happen. And the only person that you can blame when you let others do your thinking for you is yourself.

However, you can reclaim your power back and start to increase the momentum.

Decide that you're going to not let other people dictate what your schedule will be, instead you will do that job for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Justice

This is a situation that likely may require you to either get advice or look into ways to solve it within the law.

If you feel like you've been treated unfairly I can make you feel small. But, there are reasons why there's more that govern the interaction between people.

Try to trust the system that's in place and use it to your advantage.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Six of Pentacles

It's great that you're feeling overly generous however you don't want to do it yourself and by giving too much about what you need away.

Remember to keep a balance in all things. And put your own self first while taking care of others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.