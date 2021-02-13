Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 14, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Love can feel rushed, but try not to worry that you'll miss out on a relationship or something that needs time to develop into what will last.

The Moon leaves Pisces to enter the zodiac sign of Aries, and we are mentally impetuous; eager to please but for selfish gain at times.

Retrograde Mercury continues to conjunct with Venus who has pressure from a growth-oriented Jupiter in Aquarius.

In love, we may paint broad strokes that lead to over promises that fall flat and fail to deliver if we aren't careful.

Venus continues to square Mars, and for some zodiac signs, this can continue to cause anxiety.

Try not to worry too much about what you cannot control; instead, keep your focus on yourself and be as loving as you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendship when she squares Mars in your house of money.

Friends sometimes fight over the silliest things, but there are moments when games become serious.

You may find that today brings a little bit of tension about finances. It's not the best time to loan money to a friend, especially one you know isn't likely to pay you back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of social status when she squares Mars in your house of self.

Avoid getting into he-said-she-said types of conversations where you feel like someone didn't listen and you feel attacked.

You are less likely to dismiss slights of character or things said in demeaning ways. If things feel annoying or tense, give yourself some space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning when she squares Mars in your house of karma.

You learn from things that you did in the past. You don't have to repeat old habits or mistakes, especially if they come back to you in a new package as an opportunity.

Listen to your instincts when you see that it's time to take a detour in a relational situation. You are much stronger now and have the grit to do what needs to be done, even if it's hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources when she squares Mars in your house of friends.

If you're traveling or hanging out with a group, things can feel cozy but you still may feel like you need a little bit of space for yourself.

Try to set things up early so that no one is surprised by your desire to

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments when she squares Mars in your house of social status.

This is the time you need to be choosy and not lower your standards. You know what you want from life and compromising yourself will only lead you to disappointment. will only lead you to disappointment.

Don't pick something or someone just because you're lonely. Instead, focus on what you really want and wait it out until you get it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties when she squares Mars in your house of learning.

Sometimes you simply have to take some time for yourself so you can figure out what you think and feel.

You may be using dizziness as a way to forget your feelings. But right now it's a good time for you to stop and get to the heart of your life especially in the area of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity when she squares Mars in your house of secrets. There's always something more to learn about who you are as a person.

It's a good day for journaling or writing down in a diary the type of person you want to be in and out of a relationship with others.

You may discover things about yourself as you write that are timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and family when she squares Mars in your house of partnerships.

Families have goals and perhaps you need to coordinate yours. Work on compromising with others.

You may have a mutual goal that you want to reach but difficulty figuring out what everyone is interested in doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication when she squares Mars in your house of work.

You might have some important matters you need to work out with your significant other, and no matter how much you try, it's always so intense. This may be the time when you decide just to go for it.

But, while you do, don't multitask during important conversations. Give all your undivided attention to your mate to show your sincerity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money when she squares Mars in your house of romance.

Love was never meant to be a competition. So you don't need to try to out by someone during the holiday.

Make something from scratch with your own two hands instead. A personal touch will go over amazingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity when she squares Mars in your house of home.

You want others to love you for who you are but you're now the person you used to be, and it's time people recognized that.

Sometimes people see you in a certain light and will not let you change no matter how much you've worked on yourself. Try to not take on other perceptions of who you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of the past when she squares Mars in your house of communication.

It's OK to reference the past but not everyone needs to know your backstory. Some things are best left in your history and out of the current conversation.

If someone is going to love you, it should be for who you are now not who you were before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.