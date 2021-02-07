Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 8, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 8, 2021.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which brings attention to work, but life can feel complicated on Monday, according to what cards were drawn for Monday's tarot card reading.

Monday's tarot card reading reveals that many of us have inner work to do, and those who do not are benefitting from the shadow work they did and have completed.

The motivation to be accomplished is there but sometimes what you want to do wrestles with how you'd like to do it, and this causes delays that are emotionally driven.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which brings attention to love and being part of the group.

But, if you're dealing with insecurities, this can be hard to grasp.

What's so interesting is that the day's energy encourages self-love.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurture.

It's a great day to read poets that write about love, change, and exploring within.

If you haven't ready Robert or Elizabeth Barrett Browning, they can be great go-to's. Cool thing is that they are also Famous Life Path 6s.

Take the cue from your tarot card and see what it is that you ought to focus on the most starting Monday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, February 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, Reversed

Everyone needs time alone. It's in those quiet moments of aloneness that you start to realize what you want, how you feel, and reconnect with your truest longings.

You may not like being by yourself. At first, it can be hard to do.

But, take time away from the distractions of the world so you can hear your inner world where your purpose and focus can be restored.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, Reversed

You're stuck in a rut. You have been working so many hours and thinking about the hustle that you've forgotten to enjoy life for what it is.

Getting what you want is important, but you're forgetting that there are things that you need, too -- happiness, love, and fun.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, Reversed

Things have not been what you wanted them to be.

The way you hoped the law or society would be has disappointed you, and you're working hard to process it all.

If you disagree with the way the laws have made things work, then try to find a way to let your voice be heard.

You can write letters, make phone calls, and be more involved.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, Reversed

Some people will never learn, and you have to stop lecturing, trying to help, and giving advice.

You're doing your best, and the truth is that they are too, with what they have.

Although you'd love it if things could be different or change, they can't. So, it's time to spend your time on other things.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

There are different ways to strike it rich.

You could win by buying a lottery ticket or score big by meeting someone and fall in love. Your life is headed in a positive direction.

Don't sit at home and wait for things to manifest. Start somewhere. You'll see that things are super involved.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, Reversed

You don't have to do everything all by yourself. That's the fastest way to burn out. You'll start to feel resentful.

You may begin to feel like you have no life because all of your time is taken up doing for others.

This is not about you being self-sufficient but having balance in your life. Ask for help.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, Reversed

You may not know if you should break up or stay together, but when trust is broken it's really difficult to build it back.

You may never truly let your guard down, even if you forgive the person or even understand why they did what they did.

Your concerns will be about their character. And, you'll always wonder if under a different situation will they fold and betray you once again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star, Reversed

You feel misled. When you get bad advice, and then follow it, it's like being struck by a two-edged sword. What was it about you that allowed you to not see things for what they were?

And, what was it that made that person think the way that they did? It's not easy to go back and understand everything that happened.

Experience has to be the teacher now. So, learn the lesson and pass the knowledge you gain on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have a tendency to look out for others, and right now you may be feeling overly protective of a friend or a person whom you feel empathetic toward.

But you might be taking this role too far and enabling them.

Try to be a strong friend but don't push your ideas on how they can get back on their feet.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, Reversed

Worry gets you only so far. Action is where you need to dedicate your time and attention. If you can't sleep at night, then write down some ideas you'll work on in the morning.

You may not know the exact direction your life will head financially, but small steps can move things forward. Look at what you can do instead of thinking about the worst.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, Reversed

Someone can't seem to stop gossiping, and if they are talking about you behind your back, what do you think you should do about it?

If it's hurting you, you can confront the problem head-on.

But you may not get very far if an enemy has decided to make you their favorite topic of conversation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Test your intuition. Instead of doubting what you think or feel, have faith in it and see if things work out better for you.

There's really no need to wrestle over the decisions you need to make when you are certain your emotions are right.

All you have to do is trust yourself and then do what you think you should do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.