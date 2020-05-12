6 Classic Love Poems That Will Make Her Fall For You

"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways."

Women love to see a man's soft, sensitive side. And what could be more soft and sensitive than classic love poems?

Seriously, this is the type of romancing that women are dying for. Forget your one word texts — show your vulnerable side! Let her know that you believe in the magic of love.

Guys, no one is asking you to take pen to paper. Most of the legwork has already been done by fabulous poets much more skilled than any of us.

That's why we've rounded up 6 of the best love poems to share. (Just don't try to pass these off as your own.)

1. "Love’s Language" by Ella Wheeler Wilcox

How does Love speak?

In the faint flush upon the telltale cheek,

And in the pallor that succeeds it; by

The quivering lid of an averted eye —

The smile that proves the parent to a sigh

Thus doth Love speak.

How does Love speak?

By the uneven heart-throbs, and the freak

Of bounding pulses that stand still and ache,

While new emotions, like strange barges, make

Along vein-channels their disturbing course;

Still as the dawn, and with the dawn's swift force —

Thus doth Love speak.

How does Love speak?

In the avoidance of that which we seek —

The sudden silence and reserve when near —

The eye that glistens with an unshed tear —

The joy that seems the counterpart of fear,

As the alarmèd heart leaps in the breast,

And knows, and names, and greets its godlike guest —

Thus doth Love speak.

How does Love speak?

In the proud spirit suddenly grown meek—

The haughty heart grown humble; in the tender

And unnamed light that floods the world with splendor;

In the resemblance which the fond eyes trace

In all fair things to one belovèd face;

In the shy touch of hands that thrill and tremble;

In looks and lips that can no more dissemble—

Thus doth Love speak.

How does Love speak?

In the wild words that uttered seem so weak

They shrink ashamed in silence; in the fire

Glance strikes with glance, swift flashing high and higher,

Like lightnings that precede the mighty storm;

In the deep, soulful stillness; in the warm,

Impassioned tide that sweeps through throbbing veins,

Between the shores of keen delights and pains;

In the embrace where madness melts in bliss,

And in the convulsive rapture of a kiss—

Thus doth Love speak.

2. "How Do I Love Thee?" by Elizabeth Barrett Browning​

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of Being and ideal Grace.

I love thee to the level of every day's

Most quiet need, by sun and candlelight.

I love thee freely, as men strive for Right;

I love thee purely, as they turn from Praise.

I love with a passion put to use

In my old griefs, and with my childhood's faith.

I love thee with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost saints, I love thee with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life! and, if God choose,

I shall but love thee better after death.

3. "i carry your heart with me" by E.E. Cummings

i carry your heart with me(i carry it in

my heart)i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go,my dear; and whatever is done

by only me is your doing,my darling)

i fear

no fate(for you are my fate,my sweet)i want

no world(for beautiful you are my world,my true)

and it's you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows

higher than the soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart(i carry it in my heart)

4. "Sylvia" by Sir George Etherege

The Nymph that undoes me, is fair and unkind;

No less than a wonder by Nature designed.

She's the grief of my heart, the joy of my eye;

And the cause of a flame that never can die !

Her mouth, from whence wit still obligingly flows,

Has the beautiful blush, and the smell, of the rose.

Love and Destiny both attend on her will;

She wounds with a look; with a frown, she can kill!

The desperate Lover can hope no redress;

Where Beauty and Rigour are both in excess!

In Sylvia they meet; so unhappy am I !

Who sees her, must love; and who loves her, must die!

5. "A Dream Girl" by Carl Sandburg

You will come one day in a waver of love,

Tender as dew, impetuous as rain,

The tan of the sun will be on your skin,

The purr of the breeze in your murmuring speech,

You will pose with a hill-flower grace.

You will come, with your slim, expressive arms,

A poise of the head no sculptor has caught

And nuances spoken with shoulder and neck,

Your face in pass-and-repass of moods

As many as skies in delicate change

Of cloud and blue and flimmering sun.

Yet,

You may not come, O girl of a dream,

We may but pass as the world goes by

And take from a look of eyes into eyes,

A film of hope and a memoried day.

6. "I Do Not Love You Except Because I Love You" by Pablo Neruda

I do not love you except because I love you;

I go from loving to not loving you,

From waiting to not waiting for you

My heart moves from cold to fire.

I love you only because it's you the one I love;

I hate you deeply, and hating you

Bend to you, and the measure of my changing love for you

Is that I do not see you but love you blindly.

Maybe January light will consume

My heart with its cruel

Ray, stealing my key to true calm.

In this part of the story I am the one who

Dies, the only one, and I will die of love because I love you,

Because I love you, Love, in fire and blood.

Kristen Droesch is a writer, content strategist and editor with a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science from Pratt Institute.