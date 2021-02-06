It's a no-nonsense week for all of us.

The cards have spoken; reality is here and it's up to all of us, individually, to do what we've been wanting to do for...months? Years? Whatever it is - the time is now, and this is the week where we need to make the move.

What does your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for February 8-14, 2021 have in store for you?

All of our reversed cards this week are more helpful than they are negative - and that's a very good sign.

We are all coming to understand that every single aspect of our lives is authored by us.

We are not victims, we are willing participants. Even when we feel victimized and lost in self-pity - we somehow, unconsciously or not, put ourselves in the position where we think we're the victim...we're not.

We are not victims. You are not a victim.

So, if we're not victims, and we ARE willing participants, then we need to get with the idea that we are responsible for our lives, good and bad.

The twelve cards of the Tarot deck are all extremely helpful this week, which implies that help is always available to us.

It's up to us, and us alone to be the change in our worlds.

Let's see how these cards play out for us as individuals, this week, according to our zodiac signs.

Weekly tarot card reading for all zodiac signs starting February 8-14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Cups, reversed

You're looking at a very easy going week, perhaps bordering on laziness and a bit of overindulgence, Aries.

In other words, you'll be sitting on your bottom, doing a whole lotta nothing...but it's a 'happy' nothing, and you'll feel good about it.

You may be in love, and waiting for word from your person of interest.

They may pay attention to you, or they may not - it doesn't matter to you, because this week brings you a feeling of security.

You trust your loved ones, and they will come through for you.

Things may not be ideal, but you are nonplussed; you like your life the way it is, and nothing's going to ruin your bliss.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Three of Swords, reversed

You are coming to a place of resignation, Taurus.

You realize that certain things are simply not going to ever go your way and you've come to the realization that it's you that needs to change, rather than 'everyone and everything else.'

You have tried in love, work, home, and even friendship - and whatever's going on now is just not where you want to be - in any of those topics.

This may be the week for you to figure out where you want to live and who you want to spend the rest of your life with.

Let your resignation become the door that opens to an entirely new and positive experience. Get up off your butt and make it happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Nine of Pentacles

Weeks like these are few and far between for you, Gemini, and by this I mean - it's going to be a very good - very lucrative week.

It looks as though one of your projects is about to come to fruition; you planned well, it would appear and it is during this week that you'll get to see some profit. This success is strictly financial - and could extend to the home.

You're on a roll, and you need to go over what you've done to get yourself to this rock-solid footing so that you can repeat your steps again and bring about even more success.

Learn from your own good fortune as the key to abundance is right there in your own good planning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Pentacles

This could be the kind of week where you are surrounded by people younger than you - and they're all asking for money.

Sounds like kids, to me - yet, it's not restricted to your own children.

And if you are not a parent, you can expect this card to manifest as those around you who have bright, fresh ideas - ideas you may not have considered, but ones that you'll find out have immense value.

Keep your ears and your mind open, this week, as it's going to be up to you to decide what to do with all of this great, new advice.

People want to help you grow - it's time to start listening to what they have to say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Three of Pentacles

It's going to be one of those weeks where you are presented with an upside - and a downside, and it's going to be up to you to make sure you try as hard as you can to see whatever it is as a positive thing. Your attitude is what it's all about this week, Leo.

If you head in with a good attitude that allows you to think it's all going to work out well for you - then it will, it's in the cards.

You've spent a lot of time worrying over a certain topic, and you know that every time you think about it, you eventually see it as a failure; here's the kicker - it's not.

It's up to you to use the power of your mind to spare yourself from further upset.

Once again, your success this week is all about attitude, so choose the higher path.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Wands, reversed

Prepare to be disappointed by someone in your world that you thought had it all together, when in fact, they were just faking it.

You've been the head cheerleader in your relationship for a while, in fact, you've been shouldering the weight of the relationship, fixing all that needs to be fixed - all the while giving your partner this devotion that they may not deserve.

It's not that they're deceiving you intentionally, it's that you're starting to notice that they're not doing much for the relationship, outside of taking.

This person needs a good talking-to, and as much as you hate confrontation, things aren't going to get better unless you once again - take the burden on yourself to at least try and make things work out better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Nine of Wands

Basically, you've had it. You're tired and you feel unnecessarily burdened by the monotony of what your life has become.

You are in a funk, a rut, and you know that it's going to take actual effort to relieve yourself from this constant burden.

You're always annoyed, and now, even you are getting on your own nerves. It's time for change - you need to break away from whatever it is that you consider monotonous and soul-sucking.

You won't have to think hard about what this might be, as it's the thing that's preventing you from moving forward.

And Libra - it's time to get off that pot and do that moving. Now. End the apathy and get a life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ace of Cups, reversed

A warm feeling of love and romance make up this week for you, Scorpio, and even though this card is reversed, you like the friction that comes with not knowing if things are good or not.

There's something about your love life that's keeping you on your toes; you're not altogether sure if those warm feelings are reciprocated or not - and in a way, you get off on this mysterious state of mind.

It makes you feel alive, this not knowing...most especially because you believe in your heart that you will rise victorious and that all will go well in the long run.

There's a very good chance it will, but as for now - as for this week - the game is on, and you're a very interested player.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Five of Cups

Your mind is on someone else, this week, Sagittarius - and it may be your child or someone in your family.

You desperately want this person to be happy and secure, and you might find yourself reaching out to them, trying to help.

It's more about your own indulgence, however, as the spotlight will be on you and your concern, much more than on them and their problem.

Try to keep your ego out of your care, and you'll come off as more sincere and less about trying to convince people you are more caring than you actually are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Queen of Pentacles

It's very natural for you to play the boss, and this week is going to see you playing boss all week long - you've got people who need your advice and they're waiting on your world. It's a week filled with responsibilities that must be tended to.

You have very little patience for tasks that are left unattended, and you will use your authority to punish those who aren't doing their part.

You enjoy this way of being as it gets things done.

Think of this week as a group effort, led by you, with the goal of success in mind. Success will come to you, and you will be able to relax at the end of the week, knowing you performed a job well done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Eight of Wands

While the world around you seems to have caught on to some new and crazy pace of action, there's you, still wondering what you're doing with your life and if any of your efforts are even worth it.

You see yourself as someone else; this week will have you realize this.

You haven't reconciled the person in the mirror with the person in your mind, and it's got you feeling melancholic and a bit stubborn.

You know you have to pick your head up and look at the light - yet, you're too stuck in the past.

The past holds ideas that you wanted so very badly to manifest - but they didn't.

You need to release the ideas of the past and start to face reality - it's not so bad.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Wands

All is well in your world, Pisces. You are finally coming into yourself.

You've had an idea of what strengths you possess for a long time now, and it will be during this very week that you'll figure out a plan and set yourself a goal for bringing forth the best in you.

If it's a new job that you've been thinking about, then it's a new job that you should pursue.

Let fear slip to the side - you can't waste another precious moment of your life.

Take chances, take a risk - life is only a living experience if you're actually living it.

Enough of the wallflower mentality; enough of being afraid of the unknown. Hell, everything is technically 'unknown'.

You might as well take a chance to seek out signs of life, after all, this is your time.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.