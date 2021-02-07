Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

There's a lot of unique energy in Monday's astrology forecast.

We have many planets in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct retrograde Mercury, the planet of communication first thing in the morning.

So, doing a deep dive into your inner world for the purpose of self-empowerment is ideal for Monday.

There's plenty of support for hard-working ambitious zodiac signs while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Try as you must, it may take an extra dose of determination to hold down the fort on Monday when the Moon harmonizes with erratic Uranus at 5:11 p.m. EST.

The Moon works nicely with Mars in Taurus before the day ends, so pulling a late nighter can be in the stars.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 8 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You read a room well and can interject humor into any conversation.

People like the fact that you are intuitive and can read between the lines when something is wrong.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American actor James Dean and French novelist Jules Verne.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, February 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a great time for you to pursue interests with financial potential.

Mars in Taurus can give you a push toward your ambitious aims, while the Moon can fuel your desire to attain things.

Set a goal for the upcoming New Moon or look at how you'd like to invest your time this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of identity. Being yourself can feel like a work-in-process.

So, under this astrological energy, you may find the strength to tackle a tough topic in your life while striving to do and to be better.

Look at your personal philosophies and how they impact your outcomes. It's a good time for self-development and personal reflection.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of hidden enemies.

These may relate to time, strained relationships or even problems that you addressed but still feel negative about.

You may have shared something special with another person only to find that your investment of time was not what you hoped it could be.

This can feel antagonistic for you, but good to see.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of friendships.

You may discover something about your relationship that helps you to grow.

There's a distinct line drawn between being friends with someone and being something more.

Someone may try to put their toe across the boundary and it will be up to you to reaffirm that this is not what you want (unless you do).

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of social status.

Your progress is in the details and establishing new routines that are healthy and intentional is a great way for you to start.

Create a schedule that you can stick to for days that steam dies down and you're less motivated to do what you know you should.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of higher learning.

Fall in love with your life by starting with knowledge, your faith, and your belief in the universe, God or whatever higher power you subscribe to. Use the day to spend some time alone.

Try meditation or write down an affirmation for this week to set the tone of your thoughts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of shared resources.

You set the tone in your home as to how everyone pitches in and works together for a common goal.

The rewards of partnership can be found by you building into people who do the same for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of commitments.

Talk about your desires for a future or what you hope things can be.

Someone may have a need to hear what you are thinking and desire to know that that you're all in when it comes to your relationship.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of daily duties. It's a good day to stay at home and work on what you already have to see how to make the most of an already positive situation.

If you've been making progress with debt or savings, look at more ways to build equity and your financial portfolio.

Try cutting back expenses and see what habits can help build better ways of doing things that are frugal and cost-effective.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of creativity.

This is a great time for you to spark your imagination and get back to your usual self.

You have been doing a lot of thinking and using the right side of your mind. Maybe it's time to do some art, dance or practice using your left with play.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of home and family.

Your negative feelings about a particular situation can help you to make an important decision.

You might decide to buckle down to improve things or cut cords to make a new life around the time of the New Moon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with Mars in Taurus activating your solar house of communication.

This is a great time to spend with friends who love to talk about anything but work.

Talk about the latest celebrity gossip, fashion trends or things that you enjoy conversing and learning what's new that you missed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.