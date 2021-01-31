Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

It's a great day to detach from your social media and get into your own thoughts and feelings.

Things are starting to ramp up for Aquarius season, and when there are many planets in an air sign, it's time to let go and see how things progress on their own.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius inviting innovation and exploration.

The Moon enters Libra at 6:22 a.m. EST.

Jupiter, the planet of growth and good luck is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius with Saturn.

Saturn encourages you to restructure your life in ways that involve technology and how you d things.

Download a few time-saving productivity apps and get your files and tech items in order.

Mercury is now retrograde in the Aquarius zodiac sign, so this is a fine time to revise projects but also to clear out digital clutter.

Monday begins Venus in Aquarius season, and this can foster unique relationships build on fresh ideas and a respect for autonomy.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 1 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign, ruled by the planet Uranus.

You love to learn and, as a result, you've gathered many skills and interests.

You are charismatic but are difficult to read.

Even those who think they know you soon realize that there's always more to learn.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Harry Styles and American actor Clark Gable.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, February 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of friendships, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of career.

This brings structure to your relationships and a desire to bring things into perspective.

Sometimes friends can push you to try things that you may not be interested in.

So, there can be a bit of tension in your interactions over the next few days.

Be aware that you are your own authority when it comes to what it is you do or don't do, and you don't need to delegate your power to others unless you want to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of career and social standing, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of spirituality.

There are reasons that things happen in your life and it's hard to see how the dots connect. However, on a subconscious level, you can attract things to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of higher learning, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of secrets.

You learn as you grow. Things that you didn't realize may come to the surface for you.

You may find that you're able to empathize and understand the reason why something was not revealed to you until now.

This is also a great time to explore your natal astrology and get a professional consultation for your zodiac sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of shared resources, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of commitment.

Don't make a promise that you cannot keep. Be careful how grand or deeply committed you claim that you'd like to be.

You'll want to be cautious about over-committed yourself to tasks that you're not sure how long it will take.

And, try your best not to assume that what you have access to will be readily available without inquiring first.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of communication, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of daily duties.

Now is your chance to really say how you feel about the building up of work happening in your life.

You may be realizing that there's more to be done than you had anticipated, and it can be overwhelming.

But don't try to hold it all inside. Bring it up to your boss and see if there's a workaround to your situation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of money, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of creativity.

You'll want to be balanced and fair when it comes to who is making money and how it is spent.

You may discover some creative ways to stretch your almighty dollar, too with money apps or referrals that provide discounts that help you and others out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of identity, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your sector of family.

There comes a time when you have to be yourself, even if others don't understand or accept you for who you are.

You may wrestle with the people-pleasing side of yourself.

You may work overtime to try and smooth things over to avoid any friction, but at the end of the day, you'll want to value yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of hidden enemies, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of communication.

You may not be able to wipe someone' completely from your life, on social media or other forms of interaction because of your working relationship, however, you can communicate clear boundaries and decide to change how you relate to others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of friends, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of money.

Your love of people and helping others may have bitten you in the past, but now you're ready to restructure your approach and how you're there.

You may be willing to be in spirit, but when it comes to spending money, you may think that it's time to scale back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your career, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of spirituality.

You may not be where you want to be or with your role in the company or at work, but changing things can seem impossible right now.

Lean on your faith and your belief in a higher power. Trust that if you do your part, the universe will do the rest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of philosophy, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of career.

You may be skeptical right now, and the idea of trying new things that have not been tested could appear to be foolish or unnecessarily risky to you.

You may need to bend a little bit for the powers that be to see how things go. It could work out and surprise you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of rebirth, and it harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn in your house of friendships.

Someone could come back into your life for the purpose of closure. This could be a rekindling of a connection you once had but remained unfinished.

You may find that you're able to see things from a new perspective and heal from not knowing how things may have been, perhaps even getting a second chance to make things better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.