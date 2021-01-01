2021 Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

2021 is finally here, and your tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Life Path 5, the Creative.

You get a fresh start and that includes a tarot card reading for 2021 with a prediction for all zodiac signs.

We are all ready to put the chaos that was 2020 behind us and look ahead!

It is time to take what we have learned from this crazy past year and forge new beginnings for what’s to come.

With a new year, come new hopes as well as new trials.

Read on to learn what to expect from the coming year, 2021.

2021 tarot card reading for all zodiac signs:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) — Four of Pentacles

Aries, this year will consist of material and financial gain and security.

Sounds great, right?

Well, your 2021 tarot card reading comes with the Four of Pentacles and an air of caution.

It is a double-edged sword, affluence.

Be careful to not get too caught up in your money, or even obsessed with securing it and acquiring more.

Your go-getter attitude can easily run amok, you have to learn how to reign it in a little.

With big fortune comes big responsibility.

Do not lose sight of the importance of immaterial aspects of life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) — Nine of Cups

Taurus, you have gone through some tough trials and tribulations this past year.

Well, I’m happy to say the Nine of Cups is bringing a turn to your life for your 2021 tarot card reading.

This year is about finally accomplishing your goals, finally making the positive changes that you need in your life.

The Nine of Cups means that your efforts will not go unnoticed.

This is the year that you start to see some results of your hard work.

Don’t get too cocky, there is still work to be done.

But if you continue with your perseverance, like I know you can, Taurus, then your hopes will begin to come to fruition.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) — Page of Wands

Gemini, this year and your 2021 tarot card reading reveals that this year is full of exciting new opportunities, and your curiosity cannot wait to explore them.

Perhaps you’ll find a new passion, a new love, a chance to live somewhere you’ve never been.

With the whirlwind of excitement that this card brings, it is easy to just run with all of these new experiences without realizing that some of them are passing you by.

If an opportunity comes your way that feels right, seize it!

Don’t let FOMO make you dismiss an opportunity that could bring you fulfillment.

Basically, you have a lot of options coming your way, choose wisely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) — The Tower, Reversed

Cancer, there are some big changes coming for you in 2021.

The events that are going to cause your tower to crumble may seem tragic or disastrous, but don’t forget that ends allow for new beginnings.

This year will uproot your life, but this is a chance for you to rebuild it even stronger than before.

This is a time for you to become more reliant on yourself instead of others.

Those who love and support you will stick around, and those who don’t are not worth having in your life anyway.

As the tower crumbles, take a look at the foundation of your life.

What truly matters to you? Where do you want to go from here?

Leo (July 23 - August 22) — Nine of Swords

Leo, are you feeling a little anxious?

The Nine of Swords is a card that signifies fear and worry.

It feels like your past is chasing you, and your anticipation of it catching up is plaguing you.

Remember that this card does not mean bad things are going to happen, but you feel as though they are.

This year is a time for healing for you, Leo.

Lean on your many friends, do some introspection, perhaps even seek professional help.

You do not need to bear these burdens alone.

Pinpoint what is causing you this internal torment, and find a healthy way to cope with it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) — Page of Swords

Virgo, this year is a time for communication, which should be easy for you with Mercury as your ruling planet.

This is a time for curiosity, intellectual exploration, and voicing your ideas.

The catch with this card is that the Page often represents someone young, naive, too quick to act before thinking.

Pick your battles, Virgo, and wait for the right opportunity to express yourself in the right way.

Your 2021 tarot card reading reveals that this is going to be an exciting time for communication, ideas, and education, but be wary to not get caught up in this excitement and have your blunt words be taken in the wrong way.

When you express yourself eloquently, people are in awe of your intelligence and innovation, but when your words are too biting, people will shut down and stop listening.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) — Three of Pentacles, Reversed

Libra, there is a great imbalance this year that you need to correct.

You will find that any collaborative efforts seem to be out of sync.

People are fighting for control, for their own voice to be heard over others.

You may even be a part of the problem.

But recognizing this can make you part of the solution.

This year is putting your peacemaking skills to the test, Libra.

You need to find harmony with the people in your life, make sure everyone is heard and no one is dismissed.

This will be a challenge with the adamant individuality of these people, but you are the sign of balance.

You are innately capable of solving such conflicts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) — Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, this is the year for you to get down to business.

The Page of Pentacles is here to say that you need to be focused on the pursuit of your goals.

Determination is your friend this year, stay on task and you will achieve whatever you set your mind to.

The Page of Pentacles is a very earthy card and signifies material wealth.

Your hard work will quite literally pay off.

Of course, there will still be a need to adapt to changing circumstances, but if you keep your goals focused in your mind, your adaptability will aid in completing them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) — Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

Sagittarius, 2021 is the time for you to do some reevaluation.

You have probably been experiencing that you give so much, and yet you don’t feel like you are reaping any rewards or benefits for all of your efforts.

Don’t feel too down about it, Sagittarius.

This just means that it is time to reevaluate and put your energies towards other things.

Perhaps a relationship you’re in is all give and no take, maybe your job feels like a dead end.

Bring yourself back to your priorities and figure out how you can change the sticky situation that you’re in.

This change can come about through communication, directly asking for what you need.

Or it could come from termination, making a more drastic change by closing a door so that new ones can open.

Whatever path you take, make sure that you do some contemplation about what you need and want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) — Six of Wands

Capricorn, your diligent hard work will be recognized this year.

The Six of Wands is all about public recognition for achievements.

You may receive an award, a promotion, or maybe it will be kind, thankful words from someone you’ve helped.

I know you work hard for the intense drive within you, but it sure is nice to be appreciated for it.

Just don’t let all of this praise go to your head. An inflated ego can be difficult to reign in.

Keep up the good work, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) — King of Wands, Reversed

Aquarius, slow down.

The King of Wands is a leader, and when he is reversed he is an imposing, controlling leader.

You’re probably doing this subconsciously, but this year you will feel the urge to take charge or insert yourself where you were not invited.

The reversed King of Wands can be harsh and domineering.

In your head, you may think that you are helping or just trying to do your own thing, but to others, it can come off as controlling or even selfish.

If people get mad at you this year and it feels out of the blue, take a step back and think about how your actions may have been perceived by them.

Are you helping, or are you overbearing?

These conflicts can be avoided, but you must be aware that they are afoot.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) — The Moon

Pisces, let your intuition guide you.

The Moon shines through the night.

The night can be dark, confusing, misleading, but the Moon serves as a guide.

There are some tough times ahead of you, Pisces.

You may feel like you don’t know what to do or what to believe but trust your instincts.

Your intuition is strong.

Let the Moon remind you that there is light even within the darkness.

You will be able to figure your way out of whatever trials are ahead.

Look inward for evaluation, and ultimately trust your gut.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.