Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

Having a schedule will serve you well on Tuesday as the day's astrology encourages living life with a strong sense of balance.

So many important lessons are being learned during this time of year.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, so you can detach from problems to see solutions that you may have missed over the weekend.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, encouraging mind-body-spirit balance.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 2 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are self-disciplined and prefer routine to dynamic change.

You love to spend time invested in learning and personal development.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Shakira, American actress and model Farrah Fawcett, and Russian-American writer Ayn Rand.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, February 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of commitments.

Aries, it’s a great time for you to look at how to balance your friendships and other areas of your life.

Consider where you have been going overboard and try to find a way to scale it back so that you feel more in control of your time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties and work.

Taurus, don’t overwork yourself while trying to get everything done in one day.

See what you can put into your priority list and what can be left for later move it down to the bottom.

Balance is going to be the key to your success all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity and play.

Gemini, it’s important to have a balanced day so try to do something fun and creative.

End the day with one activity that brings joy to your heart. Try to find pleasure in the little things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of home and family.

Cancer, it can be tough having to be the voice of reason with family members.

However, if you buffer your thoughts and ideas with respect and love you may find that your family is more receptive to what it is that you say.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication, and your community.

Leo, sometimes words and actions need to be in balance with each other.

It may be time for you to stop saying what needs to be done and just spearhead a project and take the lead to show how ready you are to move things forward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money and personal property.

Virgo, it’s not what you spend but what you save. You may find yourself looking at finances from both of these perspectives.

Evaluate your budget and if you have not already for this year pull your credit reports and view what your overall financial situation truly is.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity.

Libra, take some time to do things for yourself that brings your energy back to you.

You may find it necessary to set clear boundaries so that you’re able to spend your time balance between what others need from you and what you need for yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

Scorpio, just because the situation isn’t how you like it to be that doesn’t make it your enemy.

Try to see things from a balanced perspective and when you sense yourself becoming upset or angry, take a step back and reassess.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships.

Sagittarius, you may have some things that you need to take care of with work.

Even though it can be hard for you to find the time you need to allow things to be a bit imbalanced so that you can tend to your responsibilities, at least for now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social status.

Capricorn, understanding yourself and your spirituality takes time. You'll want to make a concentrated effort to be intentional about your faith.

Give yourself an opportunity to explore what you think and feel.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning.

Aquarius, life is often a series of give-and-take opportunities.

You may find that you are in situations where you are either more takers or more givers.

Try to be more reciprocating when you have the opportunity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources.

Pisces, a fortunate event could come your way where you’re able to receive compensation or a financial benefit from a partner.

You may find yourself in a position to get what you need even without asking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.