Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 2, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, February 2.

Love is something worth fighting for and while Venus spends some time in Aquarius she brings out the rebel in all of us.

For the next 23 days let go of your preconceived notions about what love is supposed to be.

Don't know what those are? That's OK.

Coincidentally, Mercury retrograde will have a meeting with Venus, too ... and you're sure to find out if you take the time.

Venus in Aquarius during Mercury retrograde invites you to rewind the tape and review it.

You might follow unnecessary rules for love, and it's time to break them. Love is risky, but it doesn't need to be boxed in.

That's the overarching message while Venus is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius - love is freedom.

Love is what you want it to be, and when you live to the beat of your own drum it will enhance your life in big and small ways.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, February 01, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of friendships.

Venus gets a boost of fixed energy when she enters your house of friendships helping you to be more grounded and yourself when interacting with others.

This is a great time to start looking at how the element of friendship in a romantic relationship can be a powerful tool for closeness and the intimacy that you crave.

When you find yourself trying to connect with someone you love or are getting to know, don’t underestimate the power of being a friend - even when in a relationship - it can lead to something more.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of career and social status.

Venus in a fixed sign is helpful to you and it helps you to understand how your social status can be rooted in the concepts of one on one relationships.

Aim to understand and be understood. Don’t rush when you have something going and you’re anxious to see where it goes.

Try to be reasonable and logical leading with your heart when you can.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of higher learning.

Gemini, Venus in an air sign brings out a side of you that is fun and playful and intriguing.

You have an ability to show your curious nature which can be charming when you are most flirtatious.

If you’re single, following your heart can lead you to someone who is like-minded and understand where you’re coming from.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of shared resources.

Cancer, Venus in Aquarius can bring out your deep sensibility when it comes to preparing your family for difficult times.

This gives you a chance to separate yourself from complex subjects without getting overwhelmed by the what if’s.

This is a good time to start the process of creating a will, and getting other types of paperwork completed that involve life and death matters.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of commitments and partnerships.

Leo, Venus in Aquarius is exactly where you would like for it to be as this brings new love into your life - whether it be through a person, project, or an endeavor that helps you to express your deepest sense of self.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of daily duties and health.

Virgo, Venus in Aquarius can give you a little left in energy as you can start to get things done.

You can organize matters from an objective point of view.

This is a great time for you to spearhead any areas of your home and work life that a partner is a weekend.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of creativity and romance.

Libra, this is a romantic time for you and it’s a great opportunity for you to put your toe into the relationship waters and see where things go.

Don’t second guess the budding of a friendship as it may prove to be something you cherish and perhaps could be a person you fall in love with.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of family and home.

Scorpio, this is a wonderful time for you to spend with loved ones learning about them and their interest.

Ask lots of questions and show your genuine interest in the lives of the people who are important to you.

Even little things count such as playing with words with friend, texting, and sharing funny jokes - anything that brings laughter to your life is a good thing

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of communication.

Sagittarius, this is when you start becoming more chatty and conversational with others.

You may be more open and transparent about your thoughts and ideas.

Those who don’t know you well may feel as if you are old friends even in a short amount of time.

This is a great time for you to do networking and to socialize with people you would like to know more intimately.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of money and personal property.

Capricorn, this is a good time for you to look at the more practical side of love - money and financial matters.

Perhaps you would like to change how you spend or save for things.

If you have been thinking about doing a joint banking account or talking about merging your assets with a loved one, these next few weeks can be a good time to explore those ideas.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of identity.

Aquarius, now that Venus is in your sign with other planets this is a great time for you to start doing some important self-work.

You have many things going for you and with Mercury retrograde - you can evaluate what’s working and what’s not.

Change some of your routines and habits. See how that helps you to feel good when you’re by yourself or with a potential partner.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of hidden enemies.

Pisces, this is a season of change and growth for you.

Don’t be afraid to pay attention to red flags even those that you would prefer to ignore.

You may find yourself evaluating friendships and recognizing when things have changed and it’s time for you to cut ties.

You may finally find the courage to find new people to hang out with, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.