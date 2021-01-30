Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 31, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, January 31.

Venus completes her last day in Capricorn where she focuses on the beautiful side of self-love, hard work, and the external factors that make love balanced when expressed in a partnership.

On Sunday, the Moon will spend the day in Virgo bringing attention to the details.

Be careful not to be hard on yourself or others, especially since Venus is in transition between signs and things can feel uncertain.

The Moon communicates with Pluto in Capricorn bringing intense emotional energy into the day.

So, monitor any lofty expectations you may have as nitpicking and being overly critical can come with the Moon in this earth sign.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

Aries, you’ve been working hard and perhaps you’ve allowed certain areas of your life to fall by the wayside while Venus was Capricorn.

This is a good time to start tidying boundaries that you've allowed others to cross.

Set a new schedule and perhaps make a commitment to leave work at the office when you’re with your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of spirituality.

Venus has opened a door to your spiritual side of things, and when you see that you really do believe and have faith in love, it's a beautiful thing.

Now, cherish these memories and build on them. You have nothing to lose from allowing yourself to be vulnerable with others when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of secrets.

You may have kept some or have discovered a few, and when you see things for what they are, it's an eye-opening experience.

Now that the worst is behind you and all your dirty laundry is out in the open, you can start this new season from a confident space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

Cancer, you have been strong for some time holding it all together for those that you love and this has cost you greatly on an emotional level.

It's time for you to recoup your energy. Take a break and be more respectful of your time.

Learn what self-love means for the next three weeks when Venus is an Aquarius.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of health.

Leo, you have learned to love and let go and this journey has taught you much about the power of emotions and what it means to be respected when you care for someone.

Now you can look forward to seeing how these truths work into the rest of your life and what they have to offer in the realm of a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of romance.

This has been a wonderful time for you as you are comfortable with expressing love in practical ways.

Go back to deal with problems at home because you've grown inner strength.

You can be a leader in your relationship and with yourself, you have the ability to be a supportive companion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of home and family.

Libra, you are feeling more grounded now as you’ve accomplished so much during this transit.

You have learned how to be a gentle lover and friend to and with others. You're learning to let your heart be exposed even if it means getting hurt in the process.

The idea of autonomy is something that you can continue to have but you also can be a part of a loving relationship. Recognize your ability to command choices for your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

Scorpio, this is a good time for you to write down some goals for your relationship.

Maybe you'd like to take a trip in the future, talk about your post-Covid plans, or maybe you’re ready to purchase your own home or someone.

Organizing your thoughts and spend your last day thinking ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of money.

Sagittarius, this last month your attention has been brought towards financial resources, and even though money isn't the most romantic thing to talk about income is partially important when it comes to caring for people you love.

Start following through on the ideas that you had with regards to building a greater love nest financially. And, affirm your partner's interest and commitment to helping you as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of identity.

You're in a much better place emotionally now since last year, and this can help you to see where to invest your time and energy during the month of February.

Don't take things for granted, especially your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You've been working hard to battle against any hidden enemies to your relationships - time absorbers, family problems, or friends who undermine your happiness, and it has been tough.

But now that you have better bearings on what it is that is affecting your love life, you can start to make important changes to resolve them.

Take one last glance at all you’ve learned and then prepare your mind to focus on your work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends her last day in Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

Pisces, friendships have been a rock of support for you whether they be in person or online.

Now that you have gained some credible experiences with individuals you feel confident about the future.

Start looking at how to deepen your existing relationships. Get a strong sense of your life - you're fulfilling what you know you're meant to do, and that you can be proud of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.