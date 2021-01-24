Love Horoscope For Monday, January 25, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, January 25.

The Sun continues to spend time in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

On a high note, the Sun in Aquarius transit encourages loving everyone, including people we don't like or prefer not to be around.

The dark side of Aquarius can be cold and distant.

It's not cruel but it can be when that last nerve has been ridden until it's undone.

We all have moments of weakness when it comes to love.

And, while both Venus and Pluto remain in harmony with Neptune, negative situations can run amuck.

Whether it be doing something overly kind or acting in the opposite direction — such as being mean-spirited when we meant to act with love.

On Monday, the Moon in Gemini breaks away from its influence on Venus in Capricorn, and logic could go out the window.

When the Moon enters Cancer, emotions can escalate and misunderstandings may run rampant.

Venus will continue to hold hands with transformative Pluto who can handle the tension, but it's not going to be all fun.

Be open to empathize but remember to stay focused and grounded.

Love is worth the adventure, but it's up to you to decide how to narrate your relationships' story.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your friendship sector.

If you’re single or coupled, this could be a wonderful time for you to really hone in on your ability to attract attention from others.

Look your best and be a little more eclectic with your style. Try out different styles and test new ways to improve your image.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your career sector.

You are so much more than your work.

Even though you are putting in a lot more hours or looking hard to find a job you love, don't forget to also explore parts of your personality that you don't always share with others.

Learn a little bit more about yourself. As you do, it won't just improve your life in the workplace but your interpersonal relationships will benefit as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your higher learning sector.

Gemini, there’s nothing more attractive than a creative and intellectual mind.

Catch up work on your reading list, get up to date on your shows, and scan headlines to find out what’s going on in the news that interest you or not.

This is a wonderful time for you to build up that sexiness factor by digging into topics that you love and don’t know very much about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your shared resources sector.

If you love to bake or cook, why not care for each other with some shared goodies?

Your friends may enjoy you showing off your cookie skills while receiving a fresh batch of labor of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your commitment sector.

People are naturally more drawn to you. You come across as confident and attractive, even if you aren’t necessarily feeling that way on the inside due to a recent breakup.

Even if you're working on personal healing, take advantage of this opportunity. Commit to something special, even if it's the work you want to do one yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your daily duties sector.

This is a beautiful time for you. Really throw yourself into a work of love.

Whether be doing charitable works for others, or just being a good listener over the phone to friends or family, you can be there for others and demonstrate your love with support and kindness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your creativity sector.

There are lots of ways that you can celebrate the romantic side of love whether you are single or married.

Libra, romance can be found in big in small ways. Enjoy a casual conversation with a good friend or find pleasure in playing music. Do a little bit of art, if that brings you joy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your home and the family.

Scorpio, if this has been a difficult time for you due to social distancing help alleviate some of the strain that you’re feeling by doing something creative.

Connect with the elderly in your family whether it be by writing letters or sending cards. Let them know you care and they are loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your communication sector.

Sagittarius, this is an amazing time for you to expand your reach. On many levels, the energy of Aquarius brings out so many wonderful aspects of your personality.

From being more talkative and sociable with others via texting or video conversations to writing and blogging - share your ideas with the world, not just your inner circle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your money and personal property sector.

Capricorn, everyone needs one friend that goes out of their way to do something charitable and kind for them.

And while the Sun is in your money sector, you are truly the gift giver.

While you may not necessarily have the ability to give gifts monetarily, your time is more valuable than anything else.

Share some of it with a friend or your loved one, and try to make an extra effort to go above and beyond.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your identity sector.

Aquarius, you have a wonderful opportunity to reinvent many aspects of your life, especially in the area of love.

Think critically about all the good things you’ve done - not just your mistakes. There's quite a bit, so let that be a confidence boost. Know that no matter what, you always do your best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius and it encourages you to focus on your hidden enemies sector.

Pisces, there’s always one that friend among many who is difficult, but try to be the bigger person and focus on the ones that build you up and try not to tear you down.

It’s still hard on your heart to know that you just can’t please everyone, but don’t beat yourself up over it. Life is too short for negativity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.