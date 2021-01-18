Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 19, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 19, 2021.

We are changing. Everything is changing.

A new solar season is starting. And with that comes a new focus.

The Sun enters Aquarius this evening, and this turns our focus to the Star tarot card.

The Star tarot card teaches us a great number of lessons, but one of them is to share what you know.

The Moon will be in action-oriented Aries.

The Moon in Aries brings up the Emperor tarot card, which signifies strength, courage, and leadership.

It's a Life Path Number 7 day, and this number can mean a lot of things depending on how you view it.

In the tarot, the number 7 is associated with the Chariot card, which tells a person to hang in there and not to give up.

This requires quiet determination and patience to do.

In numerology, one could say that patience is the middle name of people born with a 7 Life Path Number.

7s are writers, deep-thinkers, and spiritual seekers.

American celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil, singer and songwriter Eric Clapton, and actress and model Marilyn Monroe are examples of this personality.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun

Smile. The Sun tarot card is a positive omen for you. Ruled by Leo, the Sun encourages you to carry yourself with confidence and to be brave no matter what the day may bring.

Some days are good and others not so much, but like a cat, you'll be sure to land on your feet. There's nothing that you can't handle, even if you feel overwhelmed. Overall, this is a great card to start the day with.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Three of Cups

Get creative, and when you can, work with others. But Covid, you may say. There are lots of new ways to keep the momentum going when you feel the desire to do something out of the box-ish.

You can turn to Pinterest for fresh ideas or go online and chat with a friend. You can send one another pics of your latest projects to give encouragement. There are lots of ways to keep your creativity moving.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Temperance

Stop overthinking. Sometimes you just have to do what is in your heart. You may not have a ton of reasons to believe that this project, dream or goal of yours will work out but what if it does?

What if this were the one time that you had to take a risk and see it work for you? You don't want to miss it by thinking of all the ways you could fail. Imagine what if there was one way you could win, and that was to try?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

King of Cups

You are strong. There's brawn and then there is emotional intelligence.

If you keep thinking that being a strong person means you got out and dominated the world, that's not always true.

Sometimes you make an impact by the way you tell someone you care or by giving a hug.

There are lots of ways that your strength not only works for you but uplifts others, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Four of Swords

Manage your energy. You have a lot of things you'd like to do but you don't want to be a jack-of-all-trades but master-of-none.

Focus. Do one thing really well, and this can become a sweet spot for you.

You'll always know what you want and you'll learn how to get there faster and more efficiently each day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Queen of Swords

Listen to your gut. You have done all the planning, and you've done so much to try and get things right.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

From making a to-do list and coordinating your calendar and planner, perhaps even color-coded, you have a lot of things in order.

Now, that you've done all the prep work, there's only one thing left for you to do and that's to trust yourself. You'll get this right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Seven of Swords

Watch your back. Even though this is not the most positive message to receive, do you really not want to know? You can be better prepared.

When you sense someone is trying to undercut you or take you for granted, it's good to know that your mind isn't just paranoid.

This is a real problem and it's up to you to work through it, but not beat yourself up in the process.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Lovers

You have some decisions to make. You may not know who you like more or what type of future you will have with either person.

You may see good things in both people but really only one has your heart.

You have been heartbroken before when you let love lead, but do you really want to play it safe?

Only you can decide, but thinking about it too much by comparing notes is not going to make the decision easier for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Three of Swords, Reversed

It's time to get serious. There are times when you just have to do the work.

Wishing you had a friend to work out with or do something fun with is not bad, but it's holding you back.

You have things that need to happen, and if you keep living in wishful thinking land, they won't.

The time will fly and soon enough you'll be able to hang with your besties and have a good time, only that isn't now. Work calls.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The High Priestess

Life is a great mystery, and sometimes so are people. There are some things, people, and places you just can't ever understand.

You may try to lurk their profile page on social. You could try to ask a friend or feel like you need to just be patient to get to know them better, but if they don't want to get close to you, then stop putting yourself out there.

Don't let yourself get sucked into toxic situations where you want intimacy but the other person doesn't.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Seven of Pentacles

Stop and stare. Look at all that you've managed to do in such a short amount of time.

You thought that you would never make it this far, but now you have and there's so much more you want to accomplish.

It's great that you're anxious to keep pushing forward, but you're going to miss this moment. Don't' take it for granted. It won't come again. Enjoy it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Hanged Man, Reversed

Someone is being stubborn. You might be stuck in a situation where you're waiting for your partner, a parent or even a situation to change, but nope. That's not happening.

Not now, and not ever. So, now that you know that's the way it is, why are you sticking around with hopeful thinking.

You're wasting time and that's not fair to you. Do the right thing and keep plugging away. Sometimes you just have to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.