Love Horoscope For Tuesday, January 19, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, January 19.

How do you manage your anger and frustration around people that you love? It matters on Tuesday.

The Moon is the symbol of our feelings and our nurturing nature, and while she's in Aries it's a bit of a rough ride for all zodiac signs.

There can be hard approaches to love that sensitive hearts feel come from a place of anger.

The Moon in Aries will square Venus in Capricorn, and this could feel disruptive to love, especially when there's so much work to be done.

The Sun can render an air of additional tension as it begins to ingress into a new sign, too.

The Sun will enter Aquarius on Tuesday, so this brings a shift in our thinking, as well as how we want to do things.

Aquarius is the sign of the humanitarian, so as we learn to manage our emotions, let's be sure to include empathy as we evolve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of friendships.

Aries the sun represents the ego and what you do that others observe, so as the sun enters your friendship sector, people will be drawn to you naturally and want to get to know you better.

This can be a wonderful time for reviving a relationship with your mate where your foundation is weak and friendship would help make it stronger again.

If you're single, this can be a wonderful time to meet someone through a friend and find a partner who shares common goals and dreams with you.

Or if you're not interested in dating at this time, try to enjoy yourself become your own best friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of social status.

Taurus when the sun enters Aquarius, this is where your focus starts to return more towards work and innovation.

This can be a great time for you to reinvent the wheel so to speak especially if you have become tired of a particular job or a role that you do consistently and you feel that it has started to wear you down.

This can be a great time for you to bring up your desire to change careers with a partner.

You may find that others are more receptive to new ideas so bring those with you, too, especially if they require people to make sacrifices to make a dream come true.

But, if you’re single, this is a great time for you to work on developing your role at a company or going out on your own while still keeping a job until you’re able to transition fully.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of higher learning.

When the sun enters Aquarius, this is a time for you to learn and grow as a human being and individual.

However, with your quick mind, you desire to understand the world through experiences, and this is a great time for you to try and find new ways to accomplish that end.

This can mean bringing culture into your home since travel is difficult at this time. You can learn a new culinary skill that would impress someone you love.

Or, if you know people who have traveled to places you'd like to go, question and find out more about their experiences when talking on the phone or in text.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of shared resources.

Good things come your way. You may find that you get some money from somewhere unexpectedly. This may be a time where your partner receives money as well that is very helpful to both of you simultaneously.

This is a great time for you to start casting your net socially. Interact with others as you'll discover symbiotic relationships that are mutually beneficial this way.

Try to keep your options open, this is not a time to hang out in your shell especially if you’re an introvert. Try to see the world as interconnected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of commitments.

Leo, this is a truly opportunistic time for you in the area of love. You may meet someone that sparks an interest and even if the timing isn’t perfect, see how you feel about romance and open your heart.

If you are in a relationship, this is a wonderful time for you to cultivate the romance back into your life or re-commit yourself to your partner and watch the relationship evolve into something stronger.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of daily duties.

Virgo, this is when you may find yourself wanting to do things in a more practical manner, although a part of you will struggle to resist finding a shortcut.

You may be focused on the details a little more than usual and your relationships will not be immune to your nitpicking. However, preferences are a two-way street, and there could be some great suggestions that come your way from people who love you and see things from the outside in.

Try not to brush them off, consider all that you receive. Even if it doesn’t make sense to you at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of romance.

Libra, this is a wonderful creatively romantic time for you especially if you are already in a relationship.

Why not take full advantage of the sun in Aquarius by starting little new habits. Eat by candlelight or pick up flowers when you go to the grocery store for the dining room table just because.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of home and the family.

Scorpio during this time you may find your attention turns toward family and friends especially those whom you engage with online or through text and email.

This is a great time for you to develop your communication skills with family and if they are tough conversations that need to be had, you can learn through them.

While you would prefer face-to-face interaction, if it’s not possible, don’t let that stop you from speaking about what needs to be said. You're in a problem-solving mode all month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of communication.

Sagittarius, this is a great time for you to focus on your communication skills on the web.

If you’re single and you’ve been thinking about putting up an online profile it’s a great time to do it. If you already have an online profile don’t underestimate the power of a revision.

Update your profile picture and get some feedback from friends to make sure that what you’re saying is exactly what you want to say especially if your interactions with others have been less than what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of money, and personal property.

Capricorn, this is a great time for you in the realm of finances. If you and your partner have been considering investing in cryptocurrency, it’s a great time for you to have that talk. You may find yourself looking at the world with new eyes especially the financial picture.

You should take some time to decide how it is that you want to handle your personal finances, especially before getting involved with someone else.

This can build your confidence so you can set boundaries and communicate those in a serious relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of identity.

Aquarius, things are truly starting to pick up for your zodiac sign. You already have Saturn and Jupiter in your sign and also Mercury, the planet of communication. The month has been intense.

So now with the sun and your house of self, this is a great time to really look at your life.

And to make goals that fit with your overall desires. This is also a good time to make personal changes to your appearance, such as going on a health kick or buying new clothes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your house of hidden enemies.

Pisces, this is a great time to conduct the big purge of all your social media of people that you just really don’t like and don’t want to follow anymore.

Although you may decide that that’s a little harsh, you can decide to mute them instead.

But if it’s been lingering in the back of your mind to unplug and step away from the internet for a little while, follow your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.