Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, January 18-24, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope appears quiet at first but there's a lot of action going on deep below the surface.

The week starts with the Sun in Capricorn and the Moon in Aries.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

We’re coming off of the New Moon and Uranus direct last week and will be ready to make some big decisions at the time of the First Quarter Moon in Taurus.

Alongside the shift from Capricorn into the Sun in Aquarius Season makes it a time when we’re ready to break free-even if that means we break a few hearts in the process.

Life is too short to feel like we’re being held back.

Simmering below the surface is the first of three aspects that involve the fated North Node which means that many of the events this week (and next!) will have that feeling of destiny associated with them.

There continue to be some major karmic cycles that are winding down which means sudden changes, unexpected events, and hard lessons could occur-but it also means something amazing could happen too.

It just depends on if we’re ready to let go of the life we had planned, so the one that is meant to be can begin to take shape.

Key astrological transits this week that affect your love horoscope:

January 19 — Vesta Retrograde in Virgo

Change in romantic plans, marriages, divorces, engagements; new commitments based on lessons learned.

January 19 — Sun In Aquarius

Following our hearts, making our own rules up for love and relationships.

January 20 —​ First Quarter Moon in Taurus

A time for making decisions to go with what feels good and brings happiness.

January 21 — Saturn in Aquarius meets the North Node in Gemini

Lessons learned about choices and decisions, knowing what we want in terms of love, following our souls’ path.

Here's your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on January 18 through January 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t fight the change this week but also don’t push it either.

Just because you can see how it’ll all play out doesn’t mean you can rush it.

True growth isn’t in the outcome but in the journey and the commitment to achieve it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love often comes down to a singular moment in which we decide this is it.

It’s the moment we put ourselves first or admit life is better with another.

Whichever way it falls this week, there is a moment of truth and clarity that will set you free-don’t hesitate in taking it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pay attention to what happens around you, who shows up, and who leaves.

If you keep your eyes open and not judge what you notice you just may be able to get a hint at what the next six months hold for you.

There may also be a divine test from the universe this week just to see how much you’ve actually grown or if you’ll fall back, but this is one test you plan to ace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Change is scary but it doesn’t mean it’s not exciting.

Don’t be afraid to trust more this week even if it seems things are getting really bizarre, it just means you’ve surrendered enough to actually allow life (and people) to do as they're meant to.

Whatever you do, don’t hold onto something just because it’s always been there-it may just have been collecting dust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Reflect on what has to go before your Full Moon next week.

If you’ve been debating over a break-up or new relationship, it’s time to just go for it.

There is no perfect time to wait for and if anything is meant for you, it can’t be ruined.

Now is the time to quit procrastinating and just go for it.

Things will work out as they’re meant to, but you also need to step up and do your part.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Deep breath as this week starts to unravel.

Something big is on its way even if you’re not sure what it is.

In the coming months there are big changes coming in for your romantic relationships - whether it’s leaving behind a longtime existing one or beginning a brand new one depends on where you are on your journey.

But one thing is for sure, everything is about to change - but this time you’re ready for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s all about you this week and putting yourself first for once.

Don’t be afraid to rock the boat by speaking up and talking about your needs.

If someone can’t take that kind of conversation, then they aren’t your person. It really is that simple.

Don’t make excuses for people who aren’t showing up for you and instead start showing up for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don’t overthink things this week and ruin a perfectly good opportunity to make some magic.

All the ingredients are there for you to use to make the most of so trust those feelings you have, believe that those thoughts and dreams you can’t escape all have a greater meaning.

The best moments in life will never be perfect but they will change your life if you let them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Having it all doesn’t mean doing it all.

It’s about knowing your truth and the value of what you have and what you want.

Sometimes when you try to live big you realize that’s when you feel the most limited.

Be laser-focused this week on what you want in terms of love and partnership.

Write a commitment to yourself to not accept less and then pour your time into what fills you up-not empties you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s safe to take a risk this week.

There will be small steps forward for you but that doesn’t mean it’s a time of inaction.

Whether it’s clearing up the debris from a dwindling or past relationship or whether you’re ready to begin something new-speak up, speak out, and then don’t be afraid to act.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The sky's the limit this week.

As you start this new phase of your life don’t forget that there is nothing that’s off-limits, which also means if you’re not crazy passionately into the person you’re spending your life with-what are you doing?

You really can have that free inspiring amazing love, but you’re not going to get it hanging onto just okay.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Instead of letting them decide what to do about you-it’s time to decide what’s right for you.

This isn’t about impatience, but it is about reflecting on your love vibe and any relationships in your life so that you know where others stand with you.

That way when they finally do know what they want or how they feel-you won’t just go with the flow if it’s not how you really feel.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.