Horoscope For Tomorrow, January 15, 2021

Your horoscope for today, January 15, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Dreams can become a reality but first, you need to know that they are rooted in real life.

The week has brought lots of attention to work, and now it's time for dreams to be born.

There is a time and place for everything, and on Friday we enter the realm of spirituality where there can also be difficult illusions.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Aquarius at 5:18 p.m. EST to enter Pisces.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Capricorn until January 19.

In Pisces, the Moon is sensitive, inspirational, and creative.

It's a good day for doing things related to art, music, and play for all zodiac signs.

But on the negative side, Pisces is also the house of illusions.

For Aries zodiac signs it's a day of caution as the truth is cloudy.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 15 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are a dynamic dreamer. You are a visionary leader.

You have the gift of communication.

People find your thoughts and dreams inspiring, even when the path is difficult.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and rapper Pit Bull.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies and spiritual awareness.

The Moon loves to be in the sign of Pisces, and this can work out well for you.

This is a great time for reflection and to take time for yourself. Start the day with a spiritual practice.

Let your body and mind relax. Try to tap into your inner voice and listen.

You may find that there were areas of your life that you've compromised on and it's caused you to accept friendships that aren't good for you.

This can be the time to loving let go and move on to healthier relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of friendships and networking.

You need and want to make friendships, but you also want them to be good for you.

During the next few days you may connect with new people, but remember that it takes time to grow a relationship.

Even if you click right away, you may still want to let some time pass before you assume that you're super close or have things in common. Let time show you what's real.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of social status, and your career.

Pay attention to people you meet as there may be something surreptitious for you.

If you use this time wisely you may find your soul's purpose.

You might find yourself to be more aware when you're online. You could even feel drawn to articles or topics that pertain to spirituality.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of higher learning.

It's a great time to look at the spiritual side of things.

There are things that can only be learned with the heart and the spirit.

It's the perfect time to start studying astrology.

You might enjoy reading about your natal chart or finding out information about your friends and their zodiac signs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of shared resources.

Sometimes what you think you have and really do have are not in unison with each other.

Be sure not to count on something that you anticipate happening unless you have the confirmation.

You may be hopeful and it can cause you to perceive things that aren't ready to manifest.

Be sure to stay grounded and not to get your head caught up in the clouds.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of commitment.

Things may not be perfect, but that doesn't mean that you have to check out mentally from your problems.

You need guidance, but also be careful who you go to for it.

Be sure not to spend money on mentorships or programs that have lots of negative reviews.

You have to be careful to invest wisely and to stay around what's credible and proven.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of daily duties. You will want to put your heart into your work.

You might think that everyone sees the flaws that you see, but they aren't looking at the situation in the same way.

Still, it may find it difficult not to pay attention to the end result.

You could also feel hypercritical about the finished product. You're meticulous and cautious trying to make sure you get things just right.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of creativity and play.

This window of time is beautiful for building a life that is esthetically pleasing to you. Surround yourself with beautiful music.

Or let yourself get lost in art. Support a local artist or buy something beautiful for your bedroom online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of home and family.

Your inner homebody will want to hang out and stick to the familiar. Routines that are already established can be comforting to you.

Kick-off your shoes and enjoy a little bit of reading or watch a few shows wrapped up in a heavy blanket to close out a quiet day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of communication.

Everyone has an inner voice and yours may be heard when you allow time to be quiet.

But getting away from the chatter can be hard to do. If you're running around doing lots of errands, perhaps forego chatting on the phone the whole ride or listening to the radio.

Take opportunities to be quiet and let your mind silence so you can hear yourself think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of money and personal property.

Try not to let yourself become too attached to money and assert meaning to it unnecessarily. You might want to be careful when shopping.

You could be vulnerable to impulse buys or feeling down if there are things you want but can't afford right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of identity. You may feel super sensitive right now.

You may find it easy to get your feelings hurt even if you try not to.

You may find it hard to let go of negative emotions when they come up for you.

It's a good time to heal and to focus on your feelings. Process them. Don't be too hard on yourself. Don't be your own worst critic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.