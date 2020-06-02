50 Best Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes & Memes Of All Time

It's time to make your voice heard.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a powerful and inspiring civil rights activist of the early 1960s, played a huge role in the way we accept and treat each other — regardless of race or gender— today. More than ever before, the Martin Luther King Jr. quotes listed below empower us to join together in peaceful protest to change the world in a positive way.

Dr. King is widely known today as an American activist who consistently and effectively advocated for peace, love, and equality among all people. He was a man of high faith and morale, which set him apart from the many other activists of this time.

Often compared to the likes of Mahatma Ghandi, the driving force to much of his life and speeches was always peace. His method of love and acceptance for all human beings is what led him to be one of the most renounced public figures in all of American history.

Beginning his life of activism nearly 61 years ago, Dr. King quickly became the face and leader of the civil rights movement. He played a role in organizing the March on Washington and is the creator of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which drew a crowd of nearly 250,000 people.

Through his speeches and his tireless service to the world, it was clear that Dr.King held power in his tongue and passion in his heart.

While the Spring of 2020 will marked 52 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy and impact on a nation has remained timeless. His persistence on the bettering of ourselves in order to effectively love one another is the reason that his message cannot die; because it is instilled in the hearts of many.

To honor his legacy, each year, Dr. King is celebrated throughout the country. Now, with peaceful protests turning violent in cities around the nation in response to police brutality toward people of color and the murder of George Floyd — an unarmed black man in police custody — Martin Luther King Jr's quotes and good deeds are needed more than ever before to motivate and encourage us to insight real change.

Take a look below at the best MLK quotes that supported his powerful and honorable way of life, and share his words of encouragement with your friends and family who need his support the most.

1. He believed everyone deserved justice.

It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not be in favor of justice for all people. — Martin Luther King Jr.

2. He believed in living a purposeful life.

Live like Jesus died yesterday, rose this morning, and is coming back tomorrow. — Martin Luther King Jr.

3. He knew that hate is a trick we should never fall for.

Let no man pull you low enough to hate him. — Martin Luther King Jr.

4. And that we should always speak up for what we believe in.

There comes a time when silence is betrayal. — Martin Luther King Jr.

5. He taught that ignorance is never bliss.

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. — Martin Luther King Jr.

6. He believed in service.

Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others? — Martin Luther King Jr.

7. Love is always the answer.

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. — Martin Luther King Jr.

8. And that we should be the best at anything we decide to do.

If a man is cold to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, he lived a great Street sweeper who did his job well. — Martin Luther King Jr.

9. We need to have more faith.

Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men. — Martin Luther King Jr.

10. Trust in the process of things.

Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase. — Martin Luther King Jr.

11. Give it your all.

If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward. — Martin Luther King Jr.

12. What matters most is what’s on the inside.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. — Martin Luther King Jr.

13. He believed in doing the right thing.

There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right. — Martin Luther King Jr.

14. And that our knowledge is power.

The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education. — Martin Luther King Jr.

15. Justice should be the strongest force.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. — Martin Luther King Jr.

16. Being the change you wanted to see.

Freedom is never voluntarily given by the pressure; it must be demanded by the oppressed. — Martin Luther King Jr.

17. And speaking up for the people you love.​

In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends. — Martin Luther King Jr.

18. He believed in not losing sight of who you are.

The richer we have become materially, the poor we become morally and spiritually. We have learned to fly in the air like birds and swim in the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers. — Martin Luther King Jr.

19. Hate is ineffective.

Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness tonight already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. — Martin Luther King Jr.

20. Every moment is important.

The time is always right to do what is right. — Martin Luther King Jr.

21. Protect your soul, do what is right.

Never, never be afraid to do what’s right. Especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the ones we inflict on our soul when we look the other way. — Martin Luther King Jr.

22. And having a dream.

I say to you today, my friends, that in spite of the difficulties and frustrations of the moment, I still have a dream. — Martin Luther King Jr.

23. And staying away from the immoral.

Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was legal. — Martin Luther King Jr.

24. Love is easier than hate.

I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear. — Martin Luther King Jr.

25. Speak up for what you believe in.

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. — Martin Luther King Jr.

26. There is great responsibility that comes with power.

To be great, you have to be willing to be mocked, hated, and misunderstood. Stay strong. — Martin Luther King Jr.

27. And never let hate in.

Nonviolence means avoiding not only external physical violence but also internal violence of spirit you not only refused to shoot a man but you refused to hate him. — Martin Luther King Jr.

28. He believed in starting out small.

If I cannot do great things I can do small things in a great way. — Martin Luther King Jr.

29. Courage is greater than fear.

Courage is the power of the mind to overcome fear. — Martin Luther King Jr.

30. And laws are important.

It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but I can keep him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important. — Martin Luther King Jr.

31. And finding it within yourself to love fully.

Character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you. — Martin Luther King Jr.

32. He believed that retaining peace is a process.

Those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war. — Martin Luther King Jr.

33. There is power in the underestimated.

Almost always, the creative dedicated minority has made the world better. — Martin Luther King Jr.

34. Love is the stepping stone.

Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression in retaliation. The foundation of such a method is Love. — Martin Luther King Jr.

35. Living a purposeful life.

There is nothing more tragic than to find an individual bogged down in the length of life, devoid of breadth. — Martin Luther King Jr.

36. He believed in fighting with intent.

When you are right you cannot be too radical; when you are wrong you cannot be too conservative. — Martin Luther King Jr.

37. Keeping others in mind.

Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness. — Martin Luther King Jr.

38. More power to you, and less to them.

Your ignorance is their power. — Martin Luther King Jr.

39. And doing the right thing.

One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. — Martin Luther King Jr.

40. If you’re uncomfortable, that means it’s working.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy. — Martin Luther King Jr.

41. Have a little extra faith.

Use me, God. Show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself. — Martin Luther King Jr.

42. We must move forward — together.

Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals. — Martin Luther King Jr.

43. With love, anything is possible.

Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend. — Martin Luther King Jr.

44. Hope is what binds us together as a people.

We must accept finite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope. — Martin Luther King Jr.

45. We are all equal.

We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now. — Martin Luther King Jr.

46. Banding together is the only way we can find peace.

We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools. — Martin Luther King Jr.

47. It's important to learn from our past mistakes.

We are not makers of history. We are made by history. — Martin Luther King Jr.

48. We are better.

I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality. I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word. — Martin Luther King Jr.

49. Stand up and let your voice be heard.

A riot is the language of the unheard. — Martin Luther King Jr.

50. Peace is the only way.

Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but as a means by which we arrive at that goal. — Martin Luther King Jr.